Aug 31 - Fitch Ratings is holding a teleconference on Thursday 6 September 2012 at 14:00BST/15:00CET to discuss the amount, accuracy and timeliness of information received for monitoring the performance of its rated structured finance transactions. The quality of reporting for securitisations has long been an area of concern for investors and has been highlighted as an impediment to attracting additional investors to the sector. In 2004 Fitch launched its Issuer Report Grades (IRGs) for EMEA securitisations to provide a measure of the quality of information available to investors, to monitor the performance of structured finance transactions. During times of stress, different types of information can become more important and in light of recent experience Fitch has reassessed its IRGs. The findings of Fitch's updated assessment and the implications for investment in the sector will be discussed by senior Fitch analysts during the call. Topics will include: -Which report providers deliver the best information? -What key information is commonly missing? -Comparison of the reporting for different asset classes and countries -Contrasts between reports for publicly-placed and retained transactions Participants must register for the call in advance using the below link:Registration will remain open until 2 hours before the call. A presentation will be sent to all registrants one hour before the call. A replay and a copy of the presentation will be available on the website, www.fitchratings.com/events > past events, 24 hours after the end of the call. Teleconference details: Date: Thursday 6 September Time: 14.00 UK time Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.