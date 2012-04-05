(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 5 - OVERVIEW
-- World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's series 2012-A
note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by a collateral certificate
representing an ownership interest in the receivables held by World Financial
Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are generated under consumer
credit card accounts originated through various merchant agreements.
-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A, M, B, and C notes.
-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit
support, payment and legal structures, and timely interest and principal
payments, among other factors.
April 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary
ratings to World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust's $320 million
asset-backed notes series 2012-A (see list).
The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by a
collateral certificate representing an ownership interest in the receivables
held by World Financial Network Credit Card Master Trust. The receivables are
generated under consumer credit card accounts originated through various
merchant agreements.
The preliminary ratings are based on information as of April 5, 2012.
Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that
differ from the preliminary ratings.
The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:
-- Our view that the credit support for each class of notes is sufficient
to withstand the simultaneous stresses we apply to our 8.25%-10.25% base-case
loss rate assumption, our 14.0%-16.0% base-case payment rate assumption, and
our 24.0%-26.0% base-case yield assumption for each preliminary rating
category. In addition, we use stressed excess spread assumptions to determine
if sufficient credit support is available for each preliminary rating
category. Our purchase rate assumption for this transaction is zero. All of
the stress assumptions outlined above are based on our current criteria (see
"General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. ABS Credit Card
Securitizations," published April 19, 2010, and "Revised Purchase And Payment
Rate Assumptions For U.S. Credit Card ABS," published Sept. 14, 2011). The
class A, M, B, and C notes are supported by 25.00%, 21.25%, 16.50%, and 4.0%
subordination, respectively, as a percent of the series 2012-A's aggregate
note balance. Only the class C notes are supported by a dynamic spread account.
-- Our expectation that under a moderate ('BBB') stress scenario, all
else being equal, our preliminary 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA+ (sf)' ratings on the
class A and M notes, respectively, will remain within one rating category of
the assigned ratings in the next 12 months and our preliminary 'A+ (sf)' and
'BBB (sf)' ratings on the class B and C notes, respectively, will remain
within two rating categories of the assigned ratings in the next 12 months,
based on our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability
Criteria," published May 3, 2010);
-- Our view of the credit risk inherent in the collateral loan pool based
on our economic forecast, the trust portfolio's historical performance, and
the collateral's characteristics.
-- Our view of World Financial Network Bank's (WFN's; not rated)
servicing experience and ADS Alliance Data Systems Inc.'s experience as
subservicer; and our opinion of the quality and consistency of WFN's account
origination, underwriting, account management, collections, and general
operational practices. WFN is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alliance Data
Systems Corp.
-- Our expectation of the timely interest and ultimate principal payments
by Jan. 17, 2023, the legal final maturity date, which we based on our
stressed cash flow modeling scenarios using assumptions that we believe are
commensurate with the respective preliminary rating categories.
-- The transaction's underlying payment structure, cash flow mechanics,
and legal structure.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED
World Financial Network Credit Card Master Note Trust - Series 2012-A
Class Rating Amount
($)
A AAA (sf) 250,000,000
M AA+ (sf) 12,500,000
B A+ (sf) 15,833,333
C BBB (sf) 41,666,667
D NR 13,333,334
NR--Not rated.
(New York Ratings Team)