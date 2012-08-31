Overview -- We are revising our outlook on Willis Group Holding PLC to stable from positive. -- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB-' counterparty credit rating, on Willis. -- The company's organic growth rate is lower than that of its global peers for first-half 2012 and we expect some margin compression for the full year. -- We believe that management's strategic initiatives to drive revenue growth will take longer to mature than previously expected. -- We expect Willis' business risk profile and prospective operating performance to continue to provide support to the ratings. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to stable from positive on Willis Group Holdings PLC. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' counterparty credit rating, on Willis (see ratings list). Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that the company will likely not meet our leverage and coverage expectations for upgrade during our outlook horizon. The company's organic growth rate was lower relative to those of its peers and there is likelihood of margin contraction in 2012 from relatively higher expense growth as compared to revenue growth. We revised the outlook on Willis to positive in 2011 predicated primarily on our expectations of meaningful improvements in the leverage profile and successful execution of its revenue and expense initiatives. Although we maintain a positive view of various initiatives to build a robust sales and operating platform, we believe those could take longer to mature than we previously thought. For first-half 2012, organic revenue growth was 2%, mainly due to 6% organic growth in Willis' global segment and 3% growth in its international segment, although a 3% decline in North America offset this. The organic growth rate was lower than that of its competitors, who have reported positive growth in North America, especially in view of tailwinds from firming rates in the property and casualty insurance sector. We expected some adverse impact from the Loan Protector business. However, lower commissions due to negative pressure on compensation structures from healthcare insurers, lower sales in the surety business related to the construction sector, and reduced exposure offsetting the increase in property-casualty rates further affected its growth rate in North America, which the company was unable to cover through new business. Further, negative growth in its U.K. market and slower growth in some of the major countries of continental Europe due to continuing economic concerns affected the international segment as well. We believe that management's strategic and operational initiatives in recent years to increase organic growth will take longer to mature than previously expected. Therefore, we expect growth to remain challenged in 2012, although we expect it to recover somewhat in second-half 2012. Higher growth is possible in 2013, but operational and macroeconomic challenges could persist. Adjusted operating expense growth in first-half 2012 was 3.3% (excluding foreign exchange), exceeding that of revenue growth resulting in margin compression. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.9%, compared with 32.8% a year earlier. The decline would be higher if we were to adjust for foreign exchange. For 2012, we expect that increased amortization of cash retention awards, increased investments in technology, increases in salaries and benefits, and investment in new producers would drag earnings despite the savings from the 2011 operational review. Due to lower revenue growth expectations and expense growth that is likely to exceed revenue growth, margin contraction is likely, which could result in pressure on leverage. We do not expect margin expansion until at least late 2013. Furthermore, we do not expect any significant pay-down of debt other than a $12 million principal payment under the amortization schedule of its term loan and $50 million in principal outstanding under its revolving credit facility, which the company uses primarily for liquidity purposes. Adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA was 3.3x as of June 30, 2012. Given our earnings expectations and no expectation for any meaningful reduction in debt outstanding, leverage would likely not meet our expectations for an upgrade in the near term. We base the counterparty credit rating on Willis on what we view as the company's good and enhanced market position, especially in the U.S. following the Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs Co. acquisition; Willis' strong sales culture, which is enforced by strong management, that helps steer its organic growth platform and good operating margins. Partially offsetting these strengths, in our view, are the company's lack of earnings diversification relative to global broker peers, lending itself to greater susceptibility to underwriting cycles; a moderately leveraged financial risk profile; potential regulatory and litigation risks; and execution risks related to its strategic and operational initiatives. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view of Willis' ability to maintain its global franchise as third-largest broker, its ability to generate robust operating earnings, and a disciplined financial risk tolerance relative to few years ago. Standard & Poor's expects organic growth in 2012 to be in the 2%-3% range and in the 3%-4% range for 2013, helped by rate improvement in certain property and casualty segments, higher retention levels, a fine-tuned sales strategy to drive better market penetration, and expansion in international markets despite adverse economic conditions. In addition, we expect some margin compression in 2012 due to higher operating costs relative to revenue growth, despite the benefit of cost savings from the 2011 operational review. Nevertheless, we expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the 23%-25% range and adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA below 3.5x for both 2012 and 2013. We could raise the rating one notch in the next two years if Willis' financial risk profile improves as a result of disciplined financial risk tolerance (as demonstrated by adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted-EBITDA of less than 3.0x and adjusted EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of greater than 5.5x, which we believe could be sustainable); and successful execution of its revenue and expense initiatives to build its competitive position and maintain its industry-leading operating margins. However, the company's increased use of debt leverage as well as general operational, legal, and regulatory risks could potentially constrain any positive rating action. The ratings could face pressure if, in our view, Willis' competitive position weakens because of erosion in its market share or brand recognition due to any reason including execution risk from strategic initiatives; if financial risk tolerance increases materially, leading to an increase in debt leverage beyond our expectations (adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA increasing to about 4x or higher or adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage deteriorating to less than 4x); if liquidity is constrained materially; or if operating performance deteriorates, resulting in significant margin contraction with no near-term outlook for improvement. Further pressure on the ratings could result if regulatory or legal risks amplify, such as material adverse settlements putting pressure on Willis' business risk or financial risk profile. Related Criteria And Research -- Specialty: U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 Ratings List Outlook Revised To Stable To From Willis Group Holdings PLC Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/-- Ratings Affirmed Willis Group Holdings PLC Willis North America Inc. Senior unsecured debt BBB-