(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- U.S.-based cabinets manufacturer Norcraft Cos. recently acknowledged that its largest customer, DirectBuy, which accounted for 13% of 2011 sales, was undergoing financial difficulties.

-- Operating performance is unlikely to improve meaningfully over 2011 levels due to still-weak demand and high promotional activity.

-- We are affirming our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating.

-- We are revising our rating outlook to negative from stable to reflect our assessment that Norcraft's operating performance may be strained due to its DirectBuy exposure as well as the still-weak operating environment. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Eagan, Minn.-based Norcraft Cos. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Rationale The rating outlook revision reflects our view that operating difficulties could stem from Norcraft's exposure to DirectBuy, its largest customer. DirectBuy, a U.S. consumer buying club, has faced declining membership levels as well as legal issues regarding its sales practices. Standard & Poor's recently withdrew DirectBuy's rating after lowering it to 'D' in February because of a missed interest payment as the company continues to seek a restructuring. Although Norcraft's sales to DirectBuy declined to 13% of sales in 2011, or approximately $35 million, from 16% of sales in 2010, or approximately $42 million, and continued to decline to 10% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2011, Standard & Poor's is concerned that Norcraft's profitability and liquidity could suffer if DirectBuy's financial condition continues to deteriorate. In addition, we think operating performance during 2012 is unlikely to improve meaningfully over 2011 levels. Repair and remodeling spending--from which Norcraft derives approximately two-thirds of sales--is likely to be flat to slightly up in 2012. Although we project housing starts will grow to 740,000 in 2012 from about 610,000 in 2011, much of the growth will be derived from the multifamily sector, and products sold into the multifamily market typically carry a lower margin for Norcraft than products sold into the single-family market. Due to the continued weak demand, promotional activity has remained high in the cabinets industry, which has pressured margins. Until demand materially improves, we expect the high level of promotional activity to continue. In 2011, EBITDA was about $36 million on sales of about $270 million, leading to debt to EBITDA of about 7x and interest coverage of less than 1.5x. As a result of our operating expectations (excluding the unknown potential effects from Norcraft's DirectBuy exposure) leverage is likely to be about the same levels as in 2011, which we would consider to be somewhat weak for the 'B' rating. The 'B' corporate credit rating on Norcraft reflects our view of the company's "weak" business risk profile, which includes participation in the highly cyclical and competitive kitchen installation and remodeling markets, its high exposure to new residential housing starts, its relatively small size and asset base, and its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Norcraft manufactures kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and is smaller than its main competitors. This highly fragmented and cyclical industry depends almost exclusively on residential remodeling and new construction. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we believe Norcraft has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes our expectations that:

-- Liquidity sources (including availability under the company's $25 million revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and 1.0x over the next 18 to 24 months.

-- Liquidity sources would continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $24 million of cash and about $12 million of availability on its $25 million asset-based revolving credit facility (ABL). The ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base, which is limited to a percentage of eligible accounts receivable and inventory ($16.4 million as of Dec. 31, 2011). Aside from $4.5 million in letters of credit outstanding, the company currently has no borrowings on its ABL, and historically, has not used it for short-term borrowings. Absent the unknown potential effects to Norcraft's liquidity stemming from the company's DirectBuy exposure, we estimate that the company will continue to generate positive free operating cash flow in 2012 and 2013, given minimal working capital needs and annual capital expenditures of about $8 million. Norcraft does not have any maturities until 2015, when its second-lien notes and ABL facility mature. Recovery analysis For the most recent recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Norcraft Cos., published June 2, 2011, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The rating outlook is negative. Because of the still-weak operating environment, Standard & Poor's believes operating conditions for Norcraft will remain challenging over the next several quarters. We project that the ratio of debt to EBITDA could be about 7x over the next year and interest coverage may be below 1.5x. This is because of our expectation that sales and EBITDA will not materially improve over 2011 levels. Operating difficulties stemming from the company's exposure to DirectBuy could potentially strain profitability and liquidity further. We could lower the ratings on Norcraft if DirectBuy's financial condition continues to deteriorate, leading the company to use cash and revolver borrowings to fund operating losses, resulting in a drop in liquidity to materially less than the $36 million of current cash on hand and revolver availability. We could revise the outlook to stable if construction end markets and repair and remodeling spending recover more quickly than we currently expect, such that credit measures improve to be more in line with the 'B' rating. We could revise the outlook to stable if adjusted leverage improves to about 5x and interest coverage increases to more than 2x. Additionally, we could revise the outlook to stable if Norcraft is able to increase its market share with other dealers or cut costs to replace potential future lost sales and profits from DirectBuy. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action

To From Norcraft Cos. L.P. Corporate Credit Rating B/Negative/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed Norcraft Cos. L.P. Norcraft Finance Corp. Senior Secured B Recovery Rating 4 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)