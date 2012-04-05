(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Long-term credit ratings and Recovery Ratings to Avis Budget Car Rental LLC's (ABC) recent incremental term loan and senior unsecured debt issuances on March 19 and March 30, respectively. In addition, ABC completed a $750 million asset-backed (ABS) bond offering on March 23, which has not been rated by Fitch. The proceeds of the recent debt issuances will be primarily used to refinance ABC's existing corporate and ABS debt. The issuances are expected to extend ABC's upcoming debt maturities and lower overall interest expenses. Fitch views positively ABC's continued access to the capital markets and its ability to secure cheaper funding. The Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ABC and its parent, Avis Budget Group, Inc. (ABG) are unaffected by the issuance of these debt securities, as ABG's overall capitalization and leverage metrics were not materially impacted. Fitch affirmed the IDR and revised the Outlook to 'Positive' in its recent review of ABG in October 2011. Fitch assigns the following Long-term credit and Recovery ratings: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC: --Senior secured: 'BB+/RR1'; --Senior unsecured: 'B+/RR4'. Contact: Primary Analyst Johann Juan Director +1 312-368-3339 Fitch, Inc. 70 West Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Secondary Analyst Mohak Rao, CFA +1 212-908-0559 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1 212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 16, 2011); --'Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria' (Dec. 12, 2011); --'2012 Outlook: U.S. Finance and Leasing Companies' (Dec. 19, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions Finance and Leasing Companies Criteria 2012 Outlook: U.S. Finance and Leasing Companies (New York Ratings Team)