Overview -- U.S. health care media company MediMedia USA continues to attempt to turn around its MediMedia Health segment, which has performed below our expectations. -- We see the risk that the company may face liquidity stress in the fourth quarter and that covenant compliance may be thin during the remainder of the year. -- We are lowering our rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's operating performance will remain weak, pressuring liquidity and covenant compliance. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on Yardley, Pa.-based MediMedia USA Inc. to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered all issue-level ratings on the company's debt by one notch in conjunction with the downgrade. The rating outlook is negative. Rationale The downgrade is based on our expectation of limited liquidity during the fourth quarter of this year when $15.3 million of the $45 million revolver matures and the company will have to make a semiannual interest payment on the subordinated notes. We also expect headroom with the senior leverage covenant to be tight when the covenant steps down a quarter turn in the third quarter of 2012. The rating reflects the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile (based on our criteria), very high leverage, negative discretionary cash flow, and our expectation of tight liquidity. We view the company's business risk profile as vulnerable based on its small niche position in health education and services and poor operating performance over the past couple years. We also view its financial profile as "highly leveraged." MediMedia's adjusted debt to EBITDA was steep, at over 10x as of June 30, 2012. MediMedia's products and services include health education publishing and training, and health-related services to health plans, hospitals, employers and pharmaceutical companies. Our view of the company's business risk profile as vulnerable reflects its exposure to the discretionary marketing spending trends of the pharmaceutical industry and the potential for increased competition. Moreover, the small markets the company serves limit the growth opportunities it could pursue through its principal business--patient education-and also through its pharmaceutical marketing and managed care services segments. The majority of the company's EBITDA comes from the company's mature health information business that has limited growth potential. The company experienced operational setbacks as it attempted to integrate acquisitions at the health management and pharmaceutical marketing businesses. Specifically, its difficulties with the integration of an acquisition in the drug sampling business caused fulfillment errors and we believe that this business has not fully recovered from previous mistakes. Under our base-case scenario, we expect full year 2012 revenue to be flat. However, we also expect EBITDA to increase by 15% or more as restructuring and one-time expenses related to pharmaceutical distribution missteps roll off and the company implements cost reductions. EBITDA margin is likely to be almost 10% in 2012 and in the low-teen percent range in 2013. In 2013, we anticipate revenue growing at a low-single-digit percent rate, with Health Management revenue driving results. In 2012, we expect that EBITDA will increase 20% or more due to lower restructuring costs. However, there is little visibility into revenue for the pharmaceutical marketing segment given the continuing turnaround efforts and the uncertainties in the industry. MediMedia's second-quarter performance was in line with our expectations as revenue grew 4% and EBITDA was up significantly. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, was under 10%. Growth in Health Management and Consumer Health Information revenue more than offset declines in Pharma Services revenue. Improvement in the EBITDA margin reflected reduced staff costs and lower restructuring expenses. Lease-adjusted leverage (including restructuring costs) was extremely high, at over 10x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Leverage is consistent with the greater-than-5x leverage that characterizes a highly leveraged financial risk profile under Standard & Poor's criteria. Lease-adjusted coverage of interest (including restructuring costs) was very thin, at less than 1x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. During the second quarter, the company had to draw down on its revolver to cover interest payments. Interest expense and capital spending, which includes some content development-related costs, consume all--or nearly all--of the company's EBITDA. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to moderate slightly and the company tries to preserve cash. Combined with high cash interest costs, the company's discretionary cash flow is likely to be slightly negative for full year 2012. Liquidity We view MediMedia's liquidity profile as "weak." Our assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions: -- We do not believe the company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by more than 15% without breaching its covenant tests. -- Nor do we believe the company could absorb high-impact, low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset sales. MediMedia's sources of liquidity consist of about $7 million in cash and $17 million under its $45 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012, of which $15.3 million matures in October 2012. We expect the company to generate $5 million to $10 million of funds from operations (FFO) in 2012. Working capital needs are likely to be minimal and capital spending will likely be lower this year, at $8 million to $12 million. As a result, we believe that discretionary cash flow will be slightly negative in 2012. We expect discretionary cash flow to improve slightly but remain modestly negative in 2013. We estimate that the company's cushion of compliance with its senior leverage covenant, its tightest covenant, was 10% as of March 31, 2012. We expect that covenant headroom will tighten as the senior leverage covenant steps down to 3.5x from 3.75x in the third quarter of 2012. The covenant levels step down another quarter turn in the first and third quarters of 2013. About one-third of the company's revolver comes due in the fourth quarter with the remainder of its debt due in 2014. As a result, we expect the company will have reduced ability to fund negative discretionary cash flow. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that liquidity could be extremely thin during the fourth quarter and that covenant headroom may be tight during the remainder of the year. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that the company will not have enough liquidity to cover interest payments in the fourth quarter. We could also lower the rating if we conclude that the company will violate its covenants. Although unlikely over the near term, we could revise the outlook to stable if it becomes apparent that the company will be able to maintain satisfactory liquidity and covenant headroom of 10% or more. This would likely be the result of a stabilization of the pharmaceutical marketing business and possibly additional liquidity sources. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From MediMedia USA Inc. Corporate Credit Rating CCC/Negative/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior Secured B- B Recovery Rating 1 1 Subordinated CC CCC- Recovery Rating 6 6