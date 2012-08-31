(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Aug 31 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' debt rating to Banco de Credito e Inversines' (BCI; A/Stable/A-1) $500 million senior unsecured notes. The rating on the notes is the same as the long-term issuer credit rating on the bank, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu with the bank's other senior unsecured debt. The proposed notes will be BCI's direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations. The bank plans to use the proceeds for general banking purposes. Our ratings on BCI reflect its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity compared with other banks in the Chilean financial system (as our criteria define the terms). The issuer credit rating is one notch higher than the bank's stand- alone credit profile of 'a-', and reflects our view of a moderately high likelihood of government support, based on BCI's "high" systemic importance in Chile and our assessment of the government as "supportive" of its financial system. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that BCI will maintain its strong competitive position in the Chilean financial system, with a market share of at least 12%. We believe that the bank will sustain its healthy asset quality, "adequate" liquidity, and "adequate" capitalization and earnings generation during the next two years. A strengthening of the bank's capital, resulting in a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of more than 10%, could have positive rating implications. On the other hand, a reduction in the bank's market position or its RAC ratio falling to less than 7% would result in a downgrade. A liquidity shortage might also lead to a negative rating action. For a complete credit rational on BCI, see "Banco de Credito e Inversiones Short-Term Rating Raised To 'A-1' From 'A-2', Outlook Stable," published June 18, 2012. RELATED RESEARCH & CRITERIA -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 RATINGS LIST Banco de Credito e Inversines Issuer credit rating A/Stable/A-1 Rating Assigned Banco de Credito e Inversines $500M sr unsec notes A (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)