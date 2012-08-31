ECN Capital to sell U.S. equipment finance business to PNC
Feb 21 Canada's ECN Capital Corp said on Tuesday it would sell its U.S. commercial and vendor finance business to PNC Financial Services Group for about $1.25 billion in cash.
Moody's may cut Washington Township Health Care District, California Baa1 revenue bond rating
ATHENS, Feb 21 Greece on Tuesday urged Germany to drop its "irrational" demand that it meet a 3.5-percent primary budget surplus over a 10-year period, and be "constructive" about calls to ease the cash-strapped country's debt mountain.
LONDON, Feb 21 The dollar rose broadly on Tuesday after two Federal Reserve policymakers pointed to a potential U.S. interest rates rise next month, turning attention to the bullish fundamentals of the world's biggest economy.