April 6 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 3 basis points (bps) to 208 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 7 bps to 629 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 4 bps to 140 bps, 'A' widened by 3 bps to 181 bps, and 'BBB' widened by 2 bps to 255 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 7 bps to 451 bps, 'B' widened by 6 bps to 678 bps, and 'CCC' widened by 8 bps to 1,041 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications expanded by 3 bps each to 313 bps, 302 bps, 213 bps, and 331 bps, respectively. Banks expanded by 4 bps to 318 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 198 bps and below its five-year moving average of 239 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below both its one-year moving average of 640 bps and its five-year moving average of 721 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)