(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 6 - The number of entities poised for upgrades decreased to 219 from
223 as of March 30, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global
Fixed Income, titled "Bond Upgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets,
Including The U.S. And Europe: The Potential Upgrades Count Continues Its Steady
Decline."
Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research defines potential upgrades as
issuers that have either positive outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with
positive implications across rating categories 'AA+' to 'B-'.
"The count of potential upgrades has steadily decreased since May 2011," said
Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "The
count as of March 30 is the lowest since April 2010."
The gap between potential upgrades and downgrades widened further in March,
because the number of potential downgrades increased to 498 from 483 a month
ago.
Since the previous report, Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research
removed 32 issuers from the list of potential upgrades and added 28. Of the
entities we added to the potential upgrades list, 61% are based in the U.S.
(including Bermuda and the Cayman Islands).
"The issuers we added to the list came from several different sectors, with
the media and entertainment sector having the most new entrants at five
issuers," said Ms. Vazza. "The consumer products sector had six issuers
removed from the list, which was the most of any sector."
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.
Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media
representative provided.
(New York Ratings Team)