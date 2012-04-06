(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 6 - The number of potential downgrades is at its highest level since the count reached 519 in November 2010, said an article published today by Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research, titled "Bond Downgrade Potential In Emerging And Developed Markets, Including The U.S. And Europe: The Total Potential Downgrades Reaches The Highest Level Since 2010." "As of March 30, 498 entities were most at risk of downgrades--up from 483 as of Feb. 29," said Diane Vazza, head of Standard & Poor's Global Fixed Income Research. "Banks comprise 14% of the potential downgrades, followed by utilities (9%) and media and entertainment (8%)." Potential downgrades are entities that have either negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications across rating categories 'AAA' to 'B-'. By rating, 'B' and 'B+' rated issuers account for the largest proportions of entities with negative rating outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative, at 14% and 10%, respectively. Globally, Standard & Poor's rates 52% of the 498 issuers at risk of downgrades speculative grade ('BB+' and lower). Since our last report, we removed 32 entities from the potential downgrades list and added 47. Of the issuers we added, 28 are based in the U.S. and five are based in Europe. Standard & Poor's downgraded 31 entities that were on the potential downgrades list last month. Of the 498 potential downgrades, 142 are constituents of Standard & Poor's equity-based indices. The bank and sovereign sectors show the greatest downgrade risk, compared with their average negative biases. Negative bias is the proportion of issuers with negative outlooks or ratings on CreditWatch negative. Of the 72 banks on the potential downgrades list, 44 (61%) are based in Europe and 14 (19%) are based in the U.S. region, which includes Bermuda and the Cayman Islands. "In our view, 19 of the 21 sectors on the potential downgrades list show lower downgrade risk than they have historically," said Ms. Vazza. "When we measured the gap between the current negative bias and the historical averages, we found that credit conditions in most sectors are not as negative as they have been historically." The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com. Members of the media may request a copy of this report by contacting the media representative provided. (New York Ratings Team)