Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-' rating to Vale
S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes due 2042. The notes will rank
equal to Vale's other unsecured and unsubordinated debts. Vale intends to use
the additional proceeds to improve its debt profile, extend debt maturities, and
further strengthen its financial profile
The rating on Vale (A-/Stable/--) reflects its strong business profile, as
seen in its leading position in seaborne iron ore and large share in nickel,
high-quality reserves, competitive cost structure in most of the metals
commodities the company produces, increasingly diverse portfolio of assets,
and integrated logistics, which increase the competitiveness of Vale's product
pricing globally. The risks associated with industry cyclicality and the
company's aggressive growth strategy and dividend distribution policy are
negative factors. The stable outlook on Vale incorporates our expectation that
it will maintain very conservative credit metrics despite increased exposure
to spot prices and its significant capital expenditures for the next five
years. We believe that Vale can, and is willing to, adjust its disbursements
for capital expenditures and dividends to build stronger credit metrics and an
adequate capital structure. A substantial increase in net debt would be
detrimental to the ratings, as would a more aggressive growth strategy.
Considering our views on country risk in Brazil and Vale's weaker business
position than its 'A' rated peers', we don't anticipate an upgrade in the
medium term. For a full credit rationale, please see Vale S.A., published on
July 3, 2012.
RATINGS LIST
Vale S.A.
Corporate credit rating A-/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Vale S.A.
Senior unsecured notes due 2042 A-
