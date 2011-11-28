(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

--On Nov. 23, 2011, The PMI Group Inc. announced it had filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code.

--As a result, we lowered the counterparty credit rating on TPG to 'D' from 'CC'. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 28, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its counterparty credit rating on The PMI Group PPMIQ.PK Inc. (TPG) to 'D' from 'CC'. On Nov. 23, 2011, TPG released a statement indicating that it had filed a voluntary petition for relief under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code in Delaware. This action followed the Arizona Department of Insurance seizing TPG's primary operating subsidiaries on Oct. 20, 2011. TPG filed a motion to vacate this seizure on Oct. 28, 2011. However, the Superior Court of the State of Arizona denied the motion on Nov. 22, 2011. As a result of filing for bankruptcy, TPG's $685 million of senior unsecured notes and $51.5 million of junior subordinated unsecured notes have become due and payable. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH --Interactive Ratings Methodology, April 22, 2009 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))