Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to today's proposed issuance by Vale S.A. of a bond due in 2042. The proceeds from this issuance, which is expected to be a benchmark in size, are expected to be used for general corporate purposes. The 'BBB+' ratings of the proposed notes take into consideration Vale's solid business position, as one of the world's leading mining companies. Vale is the world's largest producer of iron ore with an estimated market share of approximately 24% in the seaborne market. The company is also the second largest producer of nickel. Vale is among the lowest cost producers of iron ore and nickel due to high ore grades and its integrated infrastructure system. Its favorable position on the cost curve for these commodities allows it to generate healthy cash flows during the troughs in the commodity price cycle. Vale's leading position in iron ore and nickel is viewed to be sustainable because of its extensive proven and probable reserves for these commodities. The company's geographic and product diversification is improving due to significant investments in coal, copper and fertilizer. Vale's credit ratings also reflect its strong balance sheet, conservative capital structure and solid cash flow from operations (CFFO). Between 2007 and 2011, Vale's net debt/EBITDA ratio averaged 0.8x, while its cash flow from operations (CFFO) to net debt ratio averaged 1.3x. As a result of the company's strong business position and operating profile, it has been able to implement an aggressive capital expenditure program largely funded with cash flow from operations. For the LTM ended June 30, 2012, Vale generated USD27.9 billion of EBITDA, a decline from USD33.8 billion during 2011. CFFO fell to USD19.4 billion during the LTM from USD24.5 billion in 2011. The drop in cash flow has been driven by a downturn in prices for iron ore, as well as several other base metals. In spite of the drop in cash flow, leverage is low. Vale had $28.1 billion of total adjusted debt and $4.1 billion of cash and marketable securities as of June 30, 2012. These debt levels resulted in an LTM net debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.8x and an CFFO to net debt ratio of 0.9x. Vale's liquidity is manageable. As of June 30, the company had $2 billion of short-term debt. Vale is expected to repay these obligations through a combination of cash flow from operations, various refinancing options and utilizing its cash balance. Additional liquidity support is provided by a USD3 billion revolving credit line that the company has with a syndicate of 27 banks. This facility had not been drawn upon by the company as of June 30, 2012. In addition to this revolver, Vale has numerous credit lines related to investments. These credit lines are primarily with ECAs and BNDES. Fitch's base case projections include an expectation of a gradual increase in Vale's leverage during the next couple of years. A key driver of higher leverage will be a weakening of commodity prices due to concerns about Europe, stagnant growth in the U.S., and lower growth rates in China. Vale's considerable investments in coal, fertilizers and copper will partially mitigate the impact of the increase in iron ore mining capacity globally, and should allow the company's ratings to remain within the current rating categories. During 2012, Fitch expects Vale's EBITDA to decline to about $22.5 billion. The company has planned capital expenses during 2012 of $21.4 billion. About half of the company's capex is earmarked for investments in its ferrous minerals division, and nearly two-thirds of the $21.4 billion will be spent on projects in Brazil. Obtaining permits and executing projects in a timely manner has become more challenging in Brazil, which could make it difficult to achieve this target. If the company is able to execute more than $20 billion of investments and spends at least $6 billion on dividends, its net debt will likely increase by around $10 billion. This would lead to a net debt/EBITDA ratio of approximately 1.4x during 2012. For 2013, Fitch projects a similar level of leverage. Vale is engaged in a number of legal proceedings. The largest disputes relate to income taxes and social security contributions on the net income of non-Brazilian subsidiaries and affiliates. Other disputes revolve around royalty payments. Some of these disputes could cause the company to post substantial collateral. Fitch's base case forecast does not include a judicial loss that would lead to a ratings action. Fitch's expectation is that the likely loss would not be higher than $5 billion and that the slow process of resolving issues in Brazil's court would make a material cash payment unlikely in the near term. A loss substantially higher than anticipated by Fitch would also not likely lead to a rating action, as it would likely be paid through a series of payments over several years. Factors that could lead to a negative rating action are: a large, debt-funded acquisition; a change in management's strategy with regard to the conservative capital structure that the company has maintained; a prolonged downturn in demand and prices for commodities, particularly iron ore; or an increase in the government's influence upon the company's capital structure and investment program. A reduction in demand for Vale's products from its Chinese clients and/or a deterioration of its relationship with its customers in China could also lead to a negative rating action. During 2011, China accounted for 32.4% of the company's sales revenues. Key considerations for a positive rating action would be an upgrade of the Brazilian sovereign rating, a continued commitment to a strong capital structure, broader product and geographic diversification, and/or the resolution of the litigation related to taxes and royalties. Fitch currently rates Vale S.A. as follows: --Foreign currency and local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --National Scale Rating 'AAA (bra)'; --Unsecured Brazilian real denominated debentures 'AAA(bra)'. Fitch also rates the Vale's subsidiaries Vale Canada Limited and Vale Overseas Limited as follows: --Foreign currency IDR 'BBB+'; --Unsecured debt 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook for Vale S.A., Vale Overseas Limited and Vale Canada Limited is Stable Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 12, 2011; --'National Ratings - Methodology Update', Jan. 19, 2011; --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', Aug. 12, 2011; --'Rating Corporates Above Country Ceiling', Jan. 30, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Rating Corporates Above the Rating Ceiling Corporate Rating Methodology National Ratings Criteria