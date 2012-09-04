Overview
-- U.S.-based paper packaging company Rock-Tenn Co. plans to issue
$300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020 and $300 million of senior
unsecured notes due 2023.
-- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-'
corporate credit rating, on Rock-Tenn. We are assigning 'BBB-' issue-level
ratings to Rock-Tenn's new senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 2023.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Rock-Tenn's operating
performance over the next 12 to 18 months will allow it to modestly repay its
debt, resulting in credit measures consistent with an "intermediate" financial
risk.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings,
including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Norcross, Ga.-based Rock-Tenn
Co. At the same time, we assigned 'BBB-' issue-level ratings (the same as the
corporate credit rating) to the company's senior unsecured notes due 2020 and
2023.
Rock-Tenn plans to use the proceeds from the notes offerings to pay down its
existing revolver balances and term loan debt.
Rationale
The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our belief that
Rock-Tenn's credit measures will continue to improve over the next year from a
combination of earnings improvement and debt reduction. While proceeds from
the proposed notes offering is anticipated to reduce revolver and term loan
borrowings, we expect that the company's good ability to generate cash flow
could result in modest debt repayment over the next 12 to 18 months. We
forecast leverage could decline to 3x by the end of fiscal 2013, a level
consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile. The ratings also
reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and
management's demonstrated willingness to reduce debt following past
acquisitions and commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating.
Our business risk assessment reflects Rock-Tenn's good end market and customer
diversity, as well as increased size and scope following the Smurfit-Stone
Container Corp. acquisition, which is mitigated somewhat by its participation
in a cyclical and mature industry and its exposure to volatile raw material
costs. Rock-Tenn is the second-largest manufacturer of containerboard in North
America with an estimated 20% market share, and we expect it to generate 60%
to 70% of its sales and EBITDA from corrugated packaging. The company is also
well-positioned as the second-largest producer of coated recycled board in
North America with about 24% market share in a relatively consolidated
industry segment. The Smurfit-Stone acquisition rebalanced Rock-Tenn's fiber
mix to 55% virgin fiber and 45% recycled fiber, which we believe reduces the
company's dependence on more volatile recycled fiber input costs. Furthermore,
the company's Recycling and Waste Solutions segment, albeit a low margin
business, is of strategic importance in managing recycled fiber supply to its
mills. Although we believe the company's cost position in containerboard is
less competitive relative to other rated peers, we recognize that
Smurfit-Stone has cut significant costs over the past three years with further
potential improvements.
Under our baseline scenario, we expect Rock-Tenn's fiscal 2012 EBITDA to be
about $1.25 billion and to further improve to $1.4 billion in fiscal 2013. Our
EBITDA forecast is based on the following key assumptions:
-- A weak U.S. economy with real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 1.8% in
2013;
-- Steady demand for Rock-Tenn's corrugated products, consumer
paperboard, and packaging products, along with a gradual economic recovery;
-- Prices for corrugated products to moderately increase from recent
levels over the next 12 to 18 months; and
-- Input cost inflation (including wood and recycled fiber, energy, and
chemicals) remains moderate through 2013.
A key downside risk is a U.S. recession, which could negatively affect demand
and pricing. Other downside risks include greater than expected raw material
cost inflation (i.e. fibers, chemicals, and energy) that cannot be offset by
price increases. A key upside risk would be if the company is successful in
fully implementing recently announced containerboard and corrugated products
price increases.
Based on our EBITDA forecast, we believe Rock-Tenn's leverage could
approximate 3.6x by the end of fiscal 2012. For fiscal 2013, we believe
additional debt repayment from anticipated free cash flow generation could
result in leverage declining to 3x. Historically, the company has demonstrated
its ability to achieve meaningful debt reduction following its prior
debt-financed acquisitions. Moreover, we expect the company's funds from
operations (FFO) to debt and interest coverage could exceed 25% and 10x,
respectively, at the end of fiscal 2013. Rock-Tenn's financial ratios include
more than $1 billion of underfunded pension-related obligations, which could
be significantly reduced as the company plans to make major contributions to
its pension over the upcoming years.
Liquidity
Our assessment of Rock-Tenn's strong liquidity profile is based on the
following expectations:
-- Sources of liquidity (including cash balances, availability under the
company's revolving credit facility and receivables facility, and FFO) will
exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next two years;
-- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; and
-- Covenant compliance would also survive a 30% drop in projected fiscal
2013 EBITDA. The terms of the Smurfit-Stone acquisition debt financing require
the company to maintain a leverage ratio no greater than 3.5x. In addition,
Rock-Tenn must maintain an interest coverage ratio no less than 3.5x.
As of June 30, 2012, the company had $19.5 million of cash balances and over
$1 billion of borrowing availability under its $1.475 billion revolving credit
facility. The company has a $625 million receivables securitization facility
that it fully draws on based on an accounts receivables borrowing base. As of
June 30, 2012, amounts outstanding were approximately $482 million.
We anticipate the company's annual capital expenditures (capex) could remain
elevated as a result of performance improvement initiatives, to between $500
million to $525 million in fiscal 2012, compared with about $350 million of
estimated annual sustaining capex requirements. For 2013, capex is estimated
to be between $425 million and $450 million. In addition, the company
estimates its contributions to fund Smurfit-Stone's underfunded pension to be
in the range of $293 million to $350 million annually in 2013 through 2015.
The company also had approximately $380 million of potential reductions of
U.S. federal cash taxes, related to tax credits and federal net operating
losses, available as of June 30, 2012. Based on our operating assumptions,
expected pension funding cash requirements, and the realization of a
significant amount of management's targeted annual synergies, we expect the
company could generate free cash flow of more than $200 million in fiscal 2012
and $400 million or more in fiscal 2013.
The company had about $258 million of short-term debt maturities as of June
30, 2012, including $81 million of notes due in 2013 and about $43 million of
term loan A and term loan A-2 quarterly amortization payments.
Rock-Tenn pays an annual dividend of approximately $55 million to $60 million.
We do not expect the company to meaningfully increase its dividends in the
near term. Our ratings incorporate our view that any acquisitions would be
financed in a manner consistent with our assessment of the company's
intermediate financial risk.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Rock-Tenn's operating
performance over the next 12 to 18 months will allow it to modestly repay its
debt, resulting in credit measures consistent with an "intermediate" financial
risk. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we believe leverage could approach 3x
over this period. We also think that management remains committed to
maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.
A downgrade could occur if we believed the company's credit measures or
financial policy were consistent with a significant financial risk profile.
This could result from difficulties absorbing Smurfit-Stone's operations, a
materially weaker than expected operating performance, or a more aggressive
financial policy relative to shareholder returns or growth initiatives,
resulting in leverage in the high-3x area on a sustained basis.
An upgrade is possible if better-than-expected market conditions and realized
synergies were to result in increased free cash flow generation and
accelerated debt repayment. For example, we believe Rock-Tenn's leverage could
decline materially, and annual free cash flow could approach $500 million if
EBITDA margins were to improve 200 basis points from expected levels,
resulting in EBITDA sustained above $1.6 billion, or about 15% above our
fiscal 2013 forecast. Considering its satisfactory business risk profile, we
could consider a positive rating action if debt to EBITDA declines to the
mid-2x area, FFO to debt exceeds 30%, and we think that it will likely be
sustained at that level.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Rock-Tenn Co.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/--
Senior Secured BB+
Senior Unsecured BBB-
New Ratings
Rock-Tenn Co.
$300 mil Sr Unsecd notes due 2020 BBB-
$300 mil Sr Unsecd notes due 2023 BBB-
