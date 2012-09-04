Overview -- U.S.-based paper packaging company Rock-Tenn Co. plans to issue $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020 and $300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2023. -- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Rock-Tenn. We are assigning 'BBB-' issue-level ratings to Rock-Tenn's new senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 2023. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Rock-Tenn's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months will allow it to modestly repay its debt, resulting in credit measures consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk. Rating Action On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Norcross, Ga.-based Rock-Tenn Co. At the same time, we assigned 'BBB-' issue-level ratings (the same as the corporate credit rating) to the company's senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 2023. Rock-Tenn plans to use the proceeds from the notes offerings to pay down its existing revolver balances and term loan debt. Rationale The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our belief that Rock-Tenn's credit measures will continue to improve over the next year from a combination of earnings improvement and debt reduction. While proceeds from the proposed notes offering is anticipated to reduce revolver and term loan borrowings, we expect that the company's good ability to generate cash flow could result in modest debt repayment over the next 12 to 18 months. We forecast leverage could decline to 3x by the end of fiscal 2013, a level consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile. The ratings also reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and management's demonstrated willingness to reduce debt following past acquisitions and commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating. Our business risk assessment reflects Rock-Tenn's good end market and customer diversity, as well as increased size and scope following the Smurfit-Stone Container Corp. acquisition, which is mitigated somewhat by its participation in a cyclical and mature industry and its exposure to volatile raw material costs. Rock-Tenn is the second-largest manufacturer of containerboard in North America with an estimated 20% market share, and we expect it to generate 60% to 70% of its sales and EBITDA from corrugated packaging. The company is also well-positioned as the second-largest producer of coated recycled board in North America with about 24% market share in a relatively consolidated industry segment. The Smurfit-Stone acquisition rebalanced Rock-Tenn's fiber mix to 55% virgin fiber and 45% recycled fiber, which we believe reduces the company's dependence on more volatile recycled fiber input costs. Furthermore, the company's Recycling and Waste Solutions segment, albeit a low margin business, is of strategic importance in managing recycled fiber supply to its mills. Although we believe the company's cost position in containerboard is less competitive relative to other rated peers, we recognize that Smurfit-Stone has cut significant costs over the past three years with further potential improvements. Under our baseline scenario, we expect Rock-Tenn's fiscal 2012 EBITDA to be about $1.25 billion and to further improve to $1.4 billion in fiscal 2013. Our EBITDA forecast is based on the following key assumptions: -- A weak U.S. economy with real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 1.8% in 2013; -- Steady demand for Rock-Tenn's corrugated products, consumer paperboard, and packaging products, along with a gradual economic recovery; -- Prices for corrugated products to moderately increase from recent levels over the next 12 to 18 months; and -- Input cost inflation (including wood and recycled fiber, energy, and chemicals) remains moderate through 2013. A key downside risk is a U.S. recession, which could negatively affect demand and pricing. Other downside risks include greater than expected raw material cost inflation (i.e. fibers, chemicals, and energy) that cannot be offset by price increases. A key upside risk would be if the company is successful in fully implementing recently announced containerboard and corrugated products price increases. Based on our EBITDA forecast, we believe Rock-Tenn's leverage could approximate 3.6x by the end of fiscal 2012. For fiscal 2013, we believe additional debt repayment from anticipated free cash flow generation could result in leverage declining to 3x. Historically, the company has demonstrated its ability to achieve meaningful debt reduction following its prior debt-financed acquisitions. Moreover, we expect the company's funds from operations (FFO) to debt and interest coverage could exceed 25% and 10x, respectively, at the end of fiscal 2013. Rock-Tenn's financial ratios include more than $1 billion of underfunded pension-related obligations, which could be significantly reduced as the company plans to make major contributions to its pension over the upcoming years. Liquidity Our assessment of Rock-Tenn's strong liquidity profile is based on the following expectations: -- Sources of liquidity (including cash balances, availability under the company's revolving credit facility and receivables facility, and FFO) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next two years; -- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; and -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 30% drop in projected fiscal 2013 EBITDA. The terms of the Smurfit-Stone acquisition debt financing require the company to maintain a leverage ratio no greater than 3.5x. In addition, Rock-Tenn must maintain an interest coverage ratio no less than 3.5x. As of June 30, 2012, the company had $19.5 million of cash balances and over $1 billion of borrowing availability under its $1.475 billion revolving credit facility. The company has a $625 million receivables securitization facility that it fully draws on based on an accounts receivables borrowing base. As of June 30, 2012, amounts outstanding were approximately $482 million. We anticipate the company's annual capital expenditures (capex) could remain elevated as a result of performance improvement initiatives, to between $500 million to $525 million in fiscal 2012, compared with about $350 million of estimated annual sustaining capex requirements. For 2013, capex is estimated to be between $425 million and $450 million. In addition, the company estimates its contributions to fund Smurfit-Stone's underfunded pension to be in the range of $293 million to $350 million annually in 2013 through 2015. The company also had approximately $380 million of potential reductions of U.S. federal cash taxes, related to tax credits and federal net operating losses, available as of June 30, 2012. Based on our operating assumptions, expected pension funding cash requirements, and the realization of a significant amount of management's targeted annual synergies, we expect the company could generate free cash flow of more than $200 million in fiscal 2012 and $400 million or more in fiscal 2013. The company had about $258 million of short-term debt maturities as of June 30, 2012, including $81 million of notes due in 2013 and about $43 million of term loan A and term loan A-2 quarterly amortization payments. Rock-Tenn pays an annual dividend of approximately $55 million to $60 million. We do not expect the company to meaningfully increase its dividends in the near term. Our ratings incorporate our view that any acquisitions would be financed in a manner consistent with our assessment of the company's intermediate financial risk. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Rock-Tenn's operating performance over the next 12 to 18 months will allow it to modestly repay its debt, resulting in credit measures consistent with an "intermediate" financial risk. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we believe leverage could approach 3x over this period. We also think that management remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile. A downgrade could occur if we believed the company's credit measures or financial policy were consistent with a significant financial risk profile. This could result from difficulties absorbing Smurfit-Stone's operations, a materially weaker than expected operating performance, or a more aggressive financial policy relative to shareholder returns or growth initiatives, resulting in leverage in the high-3x area on a sustained basis. An upgrade is possible if better-than-expected market conditions and realized synergies were to result in increased free cash flow generation and accelerated debt repayment. For example, we believe Rock-Tenn's leverage could decline materially, and annual free cash flow could approach $500 million if EBITDA margins were to improve 200 basis points from expected levels, resulting in EBITDA sustained above $1.6 billion, or about 15% above our fiscal 2013 forecast. Considering its satisfactory business risk profile, we could consider a positive rating action if debt to EBITDA declines to the mid-2x area, FFO to debt exceeds 30%, and we think that it will likely be sustained at that level. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Rock-Tenn Co. Corporate Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+ Senior Unsecured BBB- New Ratings Rock-Tenn Co. $300 mil Sr Unsecd notes due 2020 BBB- $300 mil Sr Unsecd notes due 2023 BBB-