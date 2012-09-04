(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview -- Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Holdings S.A. is paying a CHF90 million dividend to its controlling equity sponsor. -- Simultaneously, the company is issuing Swiss Franc (CHF)180 million in secured notes to fund the recapitalization as well as the repayment of CHF102 million drawn under its CHF225 million senior secured term loan A, together with available cash. -- We are affirming our 'B+' long-term rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings, despite the debt recapitalization, on the back of headroom previously existing within the rating. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile will not deteriorate substantially in the future despite our view of an aggressive financial policy driven by equity sponsors. Rating Action On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating on Luxembourg-based Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A., the ultimate holding company of Orange Communications S.A., the third-largest wireless network operator in Switzerland. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '2' and issue rating of 'BB-' to the proposed Swiss franc (CHF)180 million (EUR150 million) senior secured notes maturing 2019, to be issued by Matterhorn Mobile S.A., a subsidiary of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A. We also assigned our recovery rating of '1' and issue rating of 'BB' to the proposed CHF100 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) to be borrowed by Matterhorn Mobile S.A., Orange Communications S.A., and Orange Network S.A. Our recovery ratings on existing senior secured and unsecured notes are unchanged at '2' and '6', and we are affirming our issue ratings of 'BB-' and 'B-' on them. Our ratings are subject to our satisfactory review of the final documentation. Rationale The ratings reflect our understanding that the proceeds of the note issuance, along with cash, will be used to repay CHF102 million in existing bank debt and distribute a CHF90 million dividend to Orange Switzerland's shareholders. We think the recapitalization initiative only months after the leveraged buyout of the company from France Telecom S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2) demonstrates the aggressive nature of Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' financial policy, as set by its controlling equity sponsor. That said, we think the negative impact on credit metrics of the shareholder reward is within the headroom that existed previously. We think the refinancing initiative could translate into future higher interest charges, and weaken the company's EBITDA interest coverage from our previous projection of more than 3.5x down to a still-adequate level of just above 3x. The ratings on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings are constrained by Matterhorn Mobile S.A.'s "aggressive" financial risk profile, and supported by our assessment of its "fair" business risk profile, as our criteria define the terms. The financial risk profile reflects our view of an aggressive financial policy, given the company's private equity ownership, and our expectation of modest free cash flow generation and meaningful debt leverage. Our Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of debt to EBITDA is likely to be around 4.5x in 2012-2013, including the CHF69 million portion of the recent CHF155 million spectrum investment that will be paid in two installments in 2015 and 2016. In our assessment, Matterhorn Mobile Holding's business risk profile is constrained by the company's lack of scale and diversity, owing to its narrow business and geographic focus, considerable competition from the dominant market player, and some execution risk as the company rolls out its strategy as a stand-alone company. We view the company's business profile as weaker than that of its two main competitors, Swisscom AG (A/Stable/--) and Sunrise Communications Holdings S.A. (B+/Stable/--. It is focused on mobile telecommunications while both its competitors are integrated into fixed network services; it also has lower EBITDA margins than most rated European peers, given its smaller scale and challenger position compared with Swisscom's strong position in the domestic market. These business weaknesses are balanced by the company's well-established high-end wireless position, a broadly satisfactory and nearly completely revamped network, a wealthy and stable domestic economy, and our expectation that the competitive environment will not change significantly, given high entry barriers and more favorable regulation than in other European markets. Liquidity We consider Matterhorn Mobile Holdings' liquidity to be "adequate," as our criteria define this term. Cash liquidity is comfortable, given overall positive free cash flows and a bullet only 2018-2020 debt maturity, except for the CHF69 million of spectrum installments due in 2015-2016. In addition, we foresee adequate covenant headroom in the future. The ratio of sources to uses over the next 12 months is significantly above 1.2x, factoring in a EUR100 million undrawn committed facility, available cash--CHF80 million expected at closing--and our expectation of more than CHF200 million in annual funds from operations, compared with less than CHF200 million in capital expenditure (capex), excluding the CHF93 million spectrum installment paid in July 2012. A maintenance financial covenant existing under the proposed super senior RCF should provide ample headroom in the future, in our view. Recovery analysis The 'BB-' issue rating and '2' recovery rating on the proposed CHF180 million and existing senior secured notes maturing 2019 indicate our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The 'BB' issue rating and recovery rating of '1' on the proposed CHF100 million super senior RCF indicate our expectation of very high (90%-100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The issue rating on the EUR225 million equivalent senior notes is 'B-', two notches below the corporate credit rating on Matterhorn Mobile Holdings. The recovery rating on these notes is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. The ratings on the proposed CHF100 million RCF, replacing the existing CHF100 million senior secured RCF, are supported by its super senior position in the capital structure. The proposed RCF benefits from the same security package as the senior secured notes, although ranks senior to the notes, according to the intercreditor agreement. The ratings on the existing and proposed senior secured notes are supported by a security package comprising share pledges from Orange Communications S.A. and Orange Network S.A., bank accounts, and receivables. However, it is our understanding that no network assets are pledged as part of the security to senior secured lenders. Orange Communications S.A. and Orange Network S.A., who comprise almost all of the group's EBITDA and assets, will provide guarantees to senior secured lenders, and, on a subordinated basis, to the senior note holders. The ratings on the senior unsecured notes are constrained by their subordination to a large amount of senior secured debt. Our simulated default scenario assumes a payment default would occur in 2016 due to excessive leverage as a result of operating underperformance, with EBITDA falling to about CHF210 million, with a stressed enterprise value of around CHF1,040 million. We value the group on a going-concern basis, taking into account its established market position, valuable network and customer base, as well as high barriers to entry into a consolidated industry. From this we deduct priority liabilities of around CHF95 million, comprising enforcement costs and a part of the group's unfunded pension deficit. This leaves very high (90%-100%) recovery prospects for super senior lenders. The residual value for the senior secured note holders is about CHF845 million, and the senior secured debt is around CHF1,060 million, including prepetition interests, leading to substantial (70%-90%) recovery for note holders. This leaves negligible (0%-10%) recovery prospects for the senior unsecured note holders. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's financial risk profile will remain in line with the rating. We have factored into our base case revenues and EBITDA growing slightly this year, likely benefiting from supportive local economic and industry conditions, the execution of the company's recent strategic projects, and active cost optimization. We might lower the ratings if leverage shot up toward 5.5x, but we consider this to be a remote possibility. We believe this would likely occur if the business risk profile weakened significantly or as a result of a recapitalization. Rating upside potential is remote as long as the company remains majority controlled by private equity shareholders. Related Criteria And Research -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 Ratings List New Rating Matterhorn Mobile S.A. Senior Secured* BB Recovery Rating 1 Senior Secured* BB- Recovery Rating 2 Ratings Affirmed Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A. Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- Senior Unsecured B- Recovery Rating 6 Matterhorn Mobile S.A. Senior Secured* BB- Recovery Rating 2 *Guaranteed by Matterhorn Mobile Holdings S.A. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)