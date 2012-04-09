(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced details of its approach to endorsing, for EU regulatory purposes, global scale credit ratings issued in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore into the European Union. This follows the European Securities & Markets Authority's (ESMA) recent determination that these are endorsable jurisdictions. The EU Regulation on Credit Rating Agencies 1060/2009 requires ratings firms that are registered in the EU to identify any ratings that are assigned outside the EU and that are endorsed into the EU (see the media release titled, "Standard & Poor's To Start Endorsing Certain Non-EU Ratings Following EU Registration," published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect). We understand that as a general matter, after April 30, 2012, investors in the EU will not be able to use for certain regulatory purposes ratings assigned outside the EU that are not endorsed pursuant to the EU Regulation. Endorsement will be carried out by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd. (see "Regulatory Disclosures" below). ESMA confirmed on March 15, 2012, that it considers the regulatory frameworks for credit rating agencies (CRAs) of the United States of America, Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore to be in line with EU rules. For the endorsement by EU CRAs of credit ratings issued in non-EU countries, the ratings must be issued by CRAs that are registered or licensed and are subject to supervision in those countries. This is already the case for the U.S. and Hong Kong. In Canada and Singapore, the registration of CRAs is at an advanced stage, and ESMA has indicated that it believes this process should be completed before April 30, 2012. As a result, our approach to endorsement in these jurisdictions is as follows:

-- Standard & Poor's will endorse all global scale ratings assigned in Hong Kong from April 9, 2012.

-- Standard & Poor's intends to endorse all global scale ratings assigned in Canada and Singapore following registration of its rating affiliates under the regulatory frameworks of those countries.

-- Standard & Poor's will endorse all sovereign, corporate, financial institutions, insurance, and structured finance global ratings assigned in the U.S. from April 9, 2012. Standard & Poor's will endorse U.S. Public Finance ratings "on request," as we anticipate market demand for their endorsement will be limited. In the interim, to the extent that this is needed, USPF ratings can continue to be used for regulatory purposes in the EU through April 30, 2012.

-- Standard & Poor's will not endorse any local or regional scale ratings assigned in these countries. Endorsed ratings issued in non-EU countries will carry an "EE" ("European Endorsed") identifier. Ratings that are not endorsed but can be used for regulatory purposes in the transition period ending April 30, 2012, will carry an "EX" identifier. The "EE" and "EX" identifiers do not modify our rating definitions. The identifiers will be shown in an additional column in the rating display tables on www.standardandpoors.com. FURTHER INFORMATION Requests to endorse U.S. Public Finance ratings, or for more information on our approach to endorsement, should be addressed to endorsement@sandp.com. Alternatively, issuer or investor enquiries can be directed to Roberto Rivero in London at 44-(0)20-7176-3882 or, in New York, Mary Beth Burnett at (1) 212-438-7377 or Bruce Schachne at (1) 212-438-7184. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES Global scale credit ratings assigned by Standard & Poor's offices outside the EU are endorsed by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd., 20 Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LH, U.K., in accordance with Art. 4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status of a particular credit rating is available in the rating display tables on www.standardandpoors.com. Further information about the ESMA Endorsement transitional period is contained on the "Regulatory Disclosures" page on www.standardandpoors.com.