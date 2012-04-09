(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today announced details of its
approach to endorsing, for EU regulatory purposes, global scale credit ratings
issued in the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, and Singapore into the European Union.
This follows the European Securities & Markets Authority's (ESMA) recent
determination that these are endorsable jurisdictions.
The EU Regulation on Credit Rating Agencies 1060/2009 requires ratings firms
that are registered in the EU to identify any ratings that are assigned
outside the EU and that are endorsed into the EU (see the media release
titled, "Standard & Poor's To Start Endorsing Certain Non-EU Ratings Following
EU Registration," published Oct. 31, 2011, on RatingsDirect). We understand
that as a general matter, after April 30, 2012, investors in the EU will not
be able to use for certain regulatory purposes ratings assigned outside the EU
that are not endorsed pursuant to the EU Regulation. Endorsement will be
carried out by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd. (see
"Regulatory Disclosures" below).
ESMA confirmed on March 15, 2012, that it considers the regulatory frameworks
for credit rating agencies (CRAs) of the United States of America, Canada,
Hong Kong, and Singapore to be in line with EU rules. For the endorsement by
EU CRAs of credit ratings issued in non-EU countries, the ratings must be
issued by CRAs that are registered or licensed and are subject to supervision
in those countries. This is already the case for the U.S. and Hong Kong. In
Canada and Singapore, the registration of CRAs is at an advanced stage, and
ESMA has indicated that it believes this process should be completed before
April 30, 2012.
As a result, our approach to endorsement in these jurisdictions is as follows:
-- Standard & Poor's will endorse all global scale ratings assigned in
Hong Kong from April 9, 2012.
-- Standard & Poor's intends to endorse all global scale ratings assigned
in Canada and Singapore following registration of its rating affiliates under
the regulatory frameworks of those countries.
-- Standard & Poor's will endorse all sovereign, corporate, financial
institutions, insurance, and structured finance global ratings assigned in the
U.S. from April 9, 2012. Standard & Poor's will endorse U.S. Public Finance
ratings "on request," as we anticipate market demand for their endorsement
will be limited. In the interim, to the extent that this is needed, USPF
ratings can continue to be used for regulatory purposes in the EU through
April 30, 2012.
-- Standard & Poor's will not endorse any local or regional scale ratings
assigned in these countries.
Endorsed ratings issued in non-EU countries will carry an "EE" ("European
Endorsed") identifier. Ratings that are not endorsed but can be used for
regulatory purposes in the transition period ending April 30, 2012, will carry
an "EX" identifier. The "EE" and "EX" identifiers do not modify our rating
definitions. The identifiers will be shown in an additional column in the
rating display tables on www.standardandpoors.com.
FURTHER INFORMATION
Requests to endorse U.S. Public Finance ratings, or for more information on
our approach to endorsement, should be addressed to endorsement@sandp.com.
Alternatively, issuer or investor enquiries can be directed to Roberto Rivero
in London at 44-(0)20-7176-3882 or, in New York, Mary Beth Burnett at (1)
212-438-7377 or Bruce Schachne at (1) 212-438-7184.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Global scale credit ratings assigned by Standard & Poor's offices outside the
EU are endorsed by Standard & Poor's Credit Market Services Europe Ltd., 20
Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5LH, U.K., in accordance with Art. 4
paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No. 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status of a particular credit rating
is available in the rating display tables on www.standardandpoors.com. Further
information about the ESMA Endorsement transitional period is contained on the
"Regulatory Disclosures" page on www.standardandpoors.com.
