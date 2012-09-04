UPDATE 3-Apache sees higher 2017 budget, but output forecast disappoints
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)
Sept 4 Moody's Interfax cuts Rosdorbank rating
* Shares fall as much as 6.6 pct (Adds analysts' expectations; updates shares)
* Carnegie Investment Bank says Apax Europe announces its intention to explore opportunity to sell up to 15,176,793 ordinary shares in Capio AB
* Stada says to review offer but continue talks with other suitors (Adds Stada quote, background)