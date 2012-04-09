(The following statement was released by the ratings agency)
April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it assigned its 'B' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating
to Burlington, Mass.-based Endurance International Group, Inc's.
$535 million new term loan. The '3' recovery rating indicates
that lenders can expect meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the
event of a payment default. The company intends to use the
proceeds primarily to redeem its existing term loan and
preferred stock, with minimal effect on leverage. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the research
update on Endurance, published March 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect.
For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
Endurance, to be published separately.)
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on
Endurance remain unchanged. Our existing 'B' issue-level rating
with a '3' recovery rating on the company's revolving credit
facility remain unchanged as well. Standard & Poor's expects
that Endurance will generate good free operating cash flow and
that revenue and EBITDA measures will improve over the next 12
months as the company fully benefits from recent acquisitions
and associated purchase accounting adjustments are normalized.
However, the rating also reflects the company's
acquisition-driven growth, its focus on the small-to-midsize
business market in a weak economy, and what we view as an
"aggressive" (based on our criteria) financial risk profile.
RATINGS LIST
Endurance International Group Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Endurance International Group Inc.
$535 mil term loan B
Recovery Rating 3
