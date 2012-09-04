Sept 4 - Regional reinsurers are employing various strategies to counter challenges posed by primary markets and global reinsurance peers, according to a report released today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled, "How Regional Reinsurers Are Evolving In Search Of A Winning Formula." Although favorable economic and insurance penetration trends across many developing markets create a tail wind for most regional reinsurers, they also open opportunities for large global reinsurance groups. With increasing competition, the environment for regional reinsurers is getting more difficult. Because global players have a number of competitive advantages over their regional peers, the regional reinsurers are adapting their strategies to remain competitive in the marketplace. "In our view, lack of a well-thought-out plan of action could hinder regional companies from preserving their business positions, and over time could create pressure on the ratings," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Anvar Gabidullin. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.