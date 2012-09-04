Overview -- U.S. medical device company ConvaTec is acquiring the capital stock of 180 Medical Holdings Inc., a U.S. provider of disposable, intermittent urological catheters, for $321 million in a largely debt-financed transaction. -- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating. The outlook is stable. -- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that leverage will remain high despite improving operating trends. Rating Action On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on Skillman, N.J.-based ConvaTec Inc. The outlook is stable. We also affirmed our 'B+' secured debt rating and 'B' senior unsecured debt rating. The '3' recovery rating on the secured debt and the '5' recovery rating on the unsecured debt remain unchanged. The outlook is stable. Although ConvaTec will be issuing debt to finance a majority of the acquisition, we believe this will be a neutral to modestly de-leveraging event, because of its already high adjusted debt leverage (11.4x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012). We also believe the acquisition will be slightly cash flow positive (net of incremental interest expense). Although it diversifies ConvaTec's product portfolio, and is complementary to the company's direct-to-consumer model, the acquisition is not big enough to have any impact on our assessment of its business risk profile as "satisfactory." We rate ConvaTec's bank facilities and secured notes 'B+' with a recovery rating of '3', reflecting our expectations of meaningful recovery (50% to 70%) of principal in the event of payment default. The facilities consist of a $250 million revolving credit facility (which can be drawn in U.S. dollars, euros, pounds sterling, or Danish krone), a $500 million U.S. dollar-denominated secured term loan, a EUR550 million ($726 million dollar equivalent at March 31, 2012) secured term loan, and EUR300 million ($396 million dollar equivalent) senior secured notes. We rate the company's $745 million U.S. dollar-denominated senior unsecured notes and EUR250 million ($330 million dollar equivalent) senior unsecured notes 'B' with a recovery rating of '5', reflecting our expectations of modest recovery (10% to 30%) of principal in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on ConvaTec reflect its "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, with adjusted debt to EBITDA and funds from operations to adjusted debt expected to remain at about 12x and under 5%, respectively, over the next several years. We view the company on a consolidated basis at Luxembourg-based parent holding company ConvaTec Healthcare B S.a.r.l. ConvaTec was spun out from Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. in 2008 and purchased by Nordic Capital and Avista Capital Partners. At that time, the sponsors invested about $2 billion in mandatorily redeemable preferred equity certificates (PECs). We view the PECs and accrued dividends as debt. ConvaTec has a satisfactory business risk profile because of its product, geographic, and customer diversity; leading market positions and strong and varied customer relationships; and steady product demand. Constant currency sales growth exceeded 7% in the first half of 2012; 2.3% growth in 2011 reflected GPO contract renewals; and various one-time items, such as divestitures and acquisitions, as well as pricing pressures. We expect sales growth in the mid-single digits and EBITDA growth in the mid- to high-single digits over the next few years (adjusted EBITDA spiked 16% year to date, in constant currency), despite the weak global economy and international government pricing pressures. Sales growth is about average with medical device industry prospects. Near term, sales should benefit from census growth, product enhancements, and life cycle management efforts. By our calculation, the EBITDA margin of 28% has improved as result of plant rationalizations and a decline in one-time separation expenses. The EBITDA margin compares reasonably with high-technology medical device company peers, with margins in the mid-20% to 30% area. We expect ConvaTec to extract further efficiencies as it focuses on manufacturing processes, and shift to a more favorable product mix through product life extensions and innovative changes, which should mitigate the pricing pressures and the impact of inflation on the cost of goods sold. As a result, margins should show modest improvement. We believe that, despite some debt paydown, ConvaTec will not meaningfully de-lever in the medium term because increasing debt (adjusted for PECs, which accrue at about 8%) will offset expected EBITDA growth. PECs and PEC accruals added about $2.5 billion of debt to total reported debt of $2.6 billion at June 30, 2012. About 75% of the debt is euro-denominated. While the bank and bond debt structure better matches debt and interest obligations with geographic cash flows, it subjects ConvaTec to balance-sheet debt volatility when exchange rates fluctuate. Cash flow continues to strengthen now that the majority of one-time expenses related to the separation from Bristol Myers Squibb have rolled off; cash from operations was $70 million for the first half of 2012 compared to $22 million for the 2011 period. As a result of manageable capital expenditures ($22 million for the first half of 2012), ConvaTec has been able to fund acquisitions with internally generated cash. Thus, despite high debt leverage, we expect liquidity to be "adequate." ConvaTec's products are sold in over 100 countries; excluding Unomedical, 2011 sales derived from the U.S. (32%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (49%), and Intercontinental/Asia (19%). ConvaTec's four business platforms are Ostomy Care (40% of sales for the first half of 2012, wound therapeutics (31%), continence & critical care (CC&C, 14%), and infusion devices (ID, 15%). Leading market positions and strong customer relationships, particularly in ostomy, create recurring revenues; ostomy customers, who are typically loyal, provide an annuity stream. ConvaTec is one of the three large players in ostomy, along with Coloplast and Hollister/Dansac. While its advanced wound dressings and CC&C products, such as containment devices and catheters, have a strong hospital presence, these products have commodity-like attributes and face greater competition. ConvaTec is the primary provider of infusion sets, a key component in devices such as insulin pumps, sold to major manufacturers (such as Medtronic Corp. and Johnson & Johnson) as a component of diabetes pumps and monitors. Liquidity We believe ConvaTec currently has adequate liquidity to meet its needs over the next two to three years. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect liquidity sources (primarily cash, discretionary cash flow, and revolver availability) to exceed uses by 2x over the next two to three years. -- We also expect liquidity sources to continue exceeding uses, even if EBITDA declines by 20%. -- We believe ConvaTec might not absorb a high-impact, low-probability event. -- ConvaTec would not breach its covenants in the event of a 15%-20% EBITDA decline, given an EBITDA covenant cushion that exceeds this range. -- Sponsor ownership impedes its ability to access to the equity markets. Unrestricted cash and short-term investments were about $46 million at June 30, 2012. ConvaTec has $249 million of availability on its $250 million revolving credit facility. We expect ConvaTec to generate more than $100 million of free operating cash flow in 2012. These resources are more than adequate to meet moderate capital expenditures and modest debt amortization in 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on ConvaTec, published Jan. 9, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on ConvaTec is stable, reflecting our expectation that leverage will remain high despite modestly improving operating trends. We could raise the ratings if adjusted debt leverage declines significantly (to under 5x), although we do not expect this material a change unless the PECs are replaced with common equity. We could lower our ratings on ConvaTec if liquidity weakens. With $300 million of incremental debt, we think that ConvaTec's debt leverage EBITDA covenant cushion could fall to under 15% in the second half of 2013 if the rate of EBITDA growth slowed to only 2%, given the covenant step-downs. 