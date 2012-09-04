(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on Centrais Eletricas Matogrossenses S.A. (CEMAT; SD/--/--) and Companhia de Energia Eletrica do Estado do Tocantins (CELTINS; CC/Negative/--) are unaffected following the Brazilian electricity regulator's intervention at eight subsidiaries of Rede Energia S.A. (not rated), including CEMAT and CELTINS. The intervention followed the enactment of a "Medida Provisoria," empowering the regulator to temporarily intervene at electric utilities operating under concession agreements to maintain the essential public services. We believe the intervention is not going to reverse CEMAT's default or stop CELTINS' trajectory to default.

At the same time, the ratings on Rede subsidiary, Centrais Eletricas do Para S.A. (D/--/--), are unaffected by the creditors' September 1 approval of the company's judicial reorganization plan, which is still subject to the regulator's approval. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)