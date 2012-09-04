Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'CCC+' senior unsecured debt rating to HUB International Ltd.'s $730 million senior notes due 2018. The unsecured recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation for a negligible (0%-10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. We expect total debt levels to increase negligibly (less than 2%) following the proposed transaction, as HUB will use proceeds of the $730 million notes issuance to refinance its 9% $305 million senior notes due in 2014 and its 10.25% $395 million senior subordinated notes due in 2015, and to pay $30 million in related fees and expenses. Accordingly, we expect financial leverage of approximately 6.8x as of June 30, 2012 (pro-forma for the $75 million add-on term loan in August 2012) to remain relatively unchanged as a result of the notes issuance. The proposed transaction qualitatively improves HUB's financial leverage by eliminating any near-term refinancing risk and extending its maturity profile. The company had also extended the maturity profile of its senior secured debt through an "amend and extend" as well as a refinancing transaction in second-quarter 2012. Following these actions and the currently proposed transaction, the company will not have any significant debt maturities until 2016. The counterparty credit rating on HUB reflects the company's weak credit protection measures, its low-quality balance sheet with negative tangible net worth, and the execution risk related to its debt-funded acquisition strategy. Somewhat offsetting these weaknesses are HUB's success in enhancing its competitive position through its acquisition strategy, its good earnings diversification within the brokerage arena, and a consistent history of favorable operating results and margins relative to peers. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 RATINGS LIST HUB International Ltd. Counterparty Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Rating HUB International Ltd. $730 Mil. Sr. Unsec. Notes Due 2018 CCC+ Recovery Rating 6