Overview -- We project that cash flows at Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) will remain weak in 2012 due to higher fuel and leasing costs, and that recovery in 2013 will come gradually, at an uncertain pace. -- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on GOL to 'B' from 'B+' and removing it from CreditWatch negative. -- The stable outlook reflects our assumption that the company's efforts to improve operations, mostly by reducing capacity, will result in operating profitability by the end of 2013. Rating Action On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B' from 'B+' its global-scale long-term corporate credit rating on Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). We also lowered to 'brBBB-' from 'brBBB' our Brazil national scale rating on GOL. At the same time, we removed all our ratings on GOL from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on Aug. 15, 2012. The outlook is stable. Rationale The downgrade reflects the deterioration in GOL's credit metrics and our expectation that an improvement will take longer to materialize. The delay in the recovery of GOL's creditworthiness is mainly because of lower demand growth and ongoing overcapacity in the domestic passenger transportation sector, preventing the airline from making any significant increase in fare prices. At the same time, costs have increased further following a devaluation in the Brazilian real (R$) of about 15% this year, affecting U.S. dollar-denominated expenses such as leasing, maintenance, and fuel (collectively about 50% of the company's total costs). The ratings reflect our assessment of GOL's business risk profile as "weak" and financial risk profile as "highly-leveraged." We consider the main constraint on the ratings to be exposure to the airline industry's cyclicality and capital intensity, which leads to volatile financial results. Offsetting this risk to some degree are GOL's prudent liquidity strategy, which includes sound cash reserves and low debt maturities in the next two years; and its solid market position in the Brazilian airline industry. We believe domestic demand fundamentals remain positive over the longer term, including favorable demographics and improving income and employment levels in Brazil. However, excess capacity and the economic slowdown in the country have kept domestic fares low (in order to sustain at least break-even load factors), while high fuel prices have hurt GOL's profitability and cash generation to a greater extent than we previously anticipated. GOL is particularly affected by the slowdown in demand because its revenues are primarily generated from domestic flights. We believe actions to reduce capacity, which are crucial to improve performance, will take time to implement and so financial results will take longer to consolidate. We note that GOL has lost some market share and has recently presented lower load factors on its domestic flights as it has tried to increase ticket prices to cope with higher fuel costs. We acknowledge that GOL's second-quarter performance is seasonally the weakest for any given year and that its results should improve for the remainder of the year. However, the company has revised its guidance for 2012 and now expects its EBIT margin to be negative for the year, whereas it previously forecast a margin of between 4% and 7%. In our opinion, profitability should improve with GOL's recently implemented strategy to reduce capacity, including route reductions and labor force cuts. We assume that the total fleet should fall from 150 to 138 aircraft by the end of 2012, including a reduction of 15 of the less-efficient Boeing 737-300 aircraft. Nevertheless, we understand it might take more than a few quarters to turn around the negative EBIT and we anticipate that a positive margin of around 3% will only be achieved by the end of 2013. On the positive side, we consider GOL's competitive position is still supported by its low-cost business model, noticeably with a CASK (cost per available seat per kilometer) ex-fuel of about R$9.3--the lowest in the industry in Brazil--and a market share of 35%-40% in the domestic market. In the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company's operating-lease-adjusted (OLA) total debt amounted to R$7.1 billion and EBITDA was R$200 million. In our base case, we assume fuel prices and the real-to-dollar exchange rate will remain at current levels, and that load factors will gradually improve to reach an average of 70% in 2012 and 72% in 2013. We also project fairly stable yields, although these should gradually and marginally improve in 2013. We also take account of some margin improvement as the company adjusts its fixed-cost structure and reduces capacity. Considering improvements in 2012, we believe credit metrics should improve and that OLA adjusted total debt to EBITDA should reduce to about 6x in 2012. While these are aggressive metrics, we consider GOL's sound cash reserves and low refinancing risks as mitigating factors. Liquidity We assess GOL's liquidity as "adequate" as our criteria define the term, and estimate liquidity sources to exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next 12 months. Our assumptions include: -- Reported available cash of R$1.7 billion and short-term debt of R$605 million as of June 30, 2012. -- As cash reserves are GOL's main source of liquidity, cash sources would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA were to decline by a further 30% relative to our projected figures. -- Capital expenditures in the coming years should be conservative, as the company reduces its fleet size. -- In our view, the company has a good relationship with large Brazilian banks and adequate access to credit markets. GOL is subject to some restrictive financial covenants for a debt with the IFC (International Finance Corp.), and for debentures with Bradesco and Banco do Brasil. The company did not meet the covenants for these instruments in December 2011. Regarding the IFC loan, the outstanding amount is low (R$31 million) and the company could easily repay it, if needed. The covenants on the R$1 billion debentures were granted a waiver in March 2012, which is valid until the next compliance check in December 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that GOL's cash flows will remain pressured, resulting in fragile credit metrics until at least the end of 2012. That said, we anticipate that the recent actions in reducing its capacity will lead to in an improved load factor and a gradual recovery in operating profits in the coming quarters, resulting in OLA total debt to EBITDA of close to 6x in 2013. The company's current weak credit metrics are partially compensated by its sound cash position and low debt amortization for the next two years. We will monitor closely management's ability to obtain a higher load factor against the current weak demand, and its gradual return to positive EBIT in the second semester of 2012. The ratings could be lowered if GOL fails to gradually improve its operating performance within the next quarters, or if liquidity is depleted amid further and bigger operating losses. Rating upside would depend on GOL being able to revert to positive cash flows and reduce debt, which will be possible only after it concludes its initiatives to adjust its cost structure and if market conditions eventually improve allowing for higher yields. 