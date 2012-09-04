Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings' Outlook for Argentine Financial Institutions is Stable according to its report published today 'Argentine Banks 2012 Mid-Year Results - Challenging Environment but Stable Outlook.' Most of Fitch's Rating Outlooks have remained Stable despite Argentina's volatile operating environment, primarily because the events of recent months, which have triggered a certain degree of instability in the market, had already been factored into the ratings. However, there could be negative rating actions should the performance of any particular entity be worse than expected. The Argentine financial system performed adequately in the first four months of 2012. Its results were better than in the same period of 2011 as a result of a wider financial margin from strong growth in loans (39.4% over the last 12 months) and commission income, with the latter growing in line with increased activity levels. In addition, the banks' loan portfolio quality has improved, and the delinquency rate is at a historical low, which has kept loan loss provisions under control. However, this growth has not been able to fully offset a decline in efficiency brought on by inflationary pressures. With the economic slowdown, Fitch anticipates a weakening in the financial institutions' performance in the second half of the year, although it expects banks to continue exhibiting adequate results. Argentina continues to have a limited presence on international capital markets, a situation that is not expected to change in the short term. However, the local market, while small, has been well tapped by some banks and financial institutions so far this year, primarily with short-term issuances. Fitch expects the financial system to continue with these types of issuances in the second half of the year. The banks' asset quality continued to improve in the first few months of 2012, compared with early 2011. However, a slight deterioration began at the end of last year and Fitch expects this trend will continue throughout this year but within an expected range. The capital flight of previous years culminated in exchange market restrictions imposed by the government that caused foreign currency deposits to plunge (down 40% since the end of 2011). This has actually had a limited effect on banks since dollar-denominated deposits represented a relatively small proportion of the total and the requirements for reserves and for determining entities' dollar-based lending capacity were very stringent. Nevertheless, the drop in dollar deposits has affected one of the system's usual sources of funding. The continued capital flight, albeit at a slower rate, and a further tightening in foreign currency controls have encouraged a parallel currency market with a much higher exchange rate than the official dollar rate, which could fuel inflation. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'2012 Outlook: Southern Cone Banks (Dec. 20 2011); --'Fitch: Risks of Argentine Government Bank Intervention Remain Moderate, (May 8, 2012). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Argentine Banks 2012 Midyear Results 2012 Outlook: Southern Cone Banks Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria