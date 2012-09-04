Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on
U.S behavioral health care provider Acadia Healthcare Inc.
(B/Stable/--) is unaffected by the company's cash acquisition of Illinois-based
Timberline Knolls, an inpatient behavioral health care facility, for
approximately $90 million. The company had about $120 million of cash as of June
2012, funds we believe were to be used to fund its growth strategy. We continue
to believe Acadia will maintain its aggressive growth strategy over the near
term and will continue to operate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk
profile. Our "weak" business risk profile continues to reflect its ambitious
growth plan and narrow focus.