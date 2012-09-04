Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its rating on U.S behavioral health care provider Acadia Healthcare Inc. (B/Stable/--) is unaffected by the company's cash acquisition of Illinois-based Timberline Knolls, an inpatient behavioral health care facility, for approximately $90 million. The company had about $120 million of cash as of June 2012, funds we believe were to be used to fund its growth strategy. We continue to believe Acadia will maintain its aggressive growth strategy over the near term and will continue to operate with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our "weak" business risk profile continues to reflect its ambitious growth plan and narrow focus.