OVERVIEW
-- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial
Mortgage Trust's series 2004-C14, a U.S. CMBS transaction, due to current and
potential interest shortfalls.
-- We lowered our rating on class O to 'D (sf)' because we expect the
accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable
future.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through
certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's [WBCMT.UL] series
2004-C14, a
U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, due to interest
shortfalls (see list).
We lowered our ratings on classes M and N due to reduced liquidity support
available to these classes, resulting from continued interest shortfalls.
Classes M and N have had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for seven
months. In addition, we lowered our rating on class O to 'D (sf)' because we
expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the
foreseeable future. Class O has had accumulated interest shortfalls
outstanding for 13 months.
According to the Nov. 18, 2011, trustee remittance report, the trust
experienced interest shortfalls totaling $32,733 primarily related to
appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction amounts of $23,378 in effect for
the two assets ($31.3 million, 4.9%) with the special servicer and special
servicing and workout fees of $9,355.
RATINGS LOWERED
Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust
Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2004-C14
Credit Reported
Rating enhancement Interest shortfalls ($)
Class To From (%) Current Accumulated
M CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 3.14 (6,564) 65,729
N CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 2.71 12,049 84,342
O D (sf) CCC (sf) 2.29 12,049 112,767
Primary Credit Analyst: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691;
della_cheung@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Barbara Hoeltz, New York (1) 212-438-3621;
barbara_hoeltz@standardandpoors.com
