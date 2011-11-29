(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's series 2004-C14, a U.S. CMBS transaction, due to current and potential interest shortfalls.

-- We lowered our rating on class O to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust's [WBCMT.UL] series 2004-C14, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction, due to interest shortfalls (see list). We lowered our ratings on classes M and N due to reduced liquidity support available to these classes, resulting from continued interest shortfalls. Classes M and N have had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for seven months. In addition, we lowered our rating on class O to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Class O has had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding for 13 months. According to the Nov. 18, 2011, trustee remittance report, the trust experienced interest shortfalls totaling $32,733 primarily related to appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction amounts of $23,378 in effect for the two assets ($31.3 million, 4.9%) with the special servicer and special servicing and workout fees of $9,355. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006. RATINGS LOWERED Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2004-C14

Credit Reported

Rating enhancement Interest shortfalls ($) Class To From (%) Current Accumulated M CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 3.14 (6,564) 65,729 N CCC- (sf) CCC+ (sf) 2.71 12,049 84,342 O D (sf) CCC (sf) 2.29 12,049 112,767 Primary Credit Analyst: Della Cheung, New York (1) 212-438-3691;

