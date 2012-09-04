Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following
municipality of Anchorage, Alaska (the municipality) general obligation (GO)
bonds:
--$24.4 million 2012 GO bonds series A (general purpose);
--$31.1 million 2012 GO refunding bonds series B (general purpose);
--$13.6 million 2012 GO bonds series C (schools);
--$24.1 million 2012 GO refunding bonds series D (schools).
The bonds are scheduled to sell via negotiation on or about the week of Sept.
10. Proceeds will refund outstanding GO bonds and fund the municipality's
ongoing capital improvement program.
In addition, Fitch affirms the ratings on the following Anchorage, Alaska bonds
at 'AA+':
--$730.6 million outstanding GO school bonds;
--$488.9 million outstanding GO general purpose bonds.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The bonds are secured by an unlimited ad valorem property tax.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
STRONG ECONOMIC BASE: The Anchorage economy serves as a hub for government,
trade, business, education and tourism in the state of Alaska and solidly
outperformed the nation during the recent economic downturn.
ENERGY SECTOR EXPOSURE: The economy is somewhat concentrated due to dependence
on the cyclical oil and gas sectors. Concentration concerns are slowly
decreasing with population growth and diversification.
DIVERSE, STABLE TAX BASE: The tax base is large and diverse. Assessed value (AV)
exhibited considerable stability during the national real-estate downturn.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The municipality's debt profile is healthy
with a moderate debt burden and rapid principal amortization. Pension and other
post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities are large, but the municipality
benefits from significant state support for local pension obligations.
SOLID FINANCIAL POSITION: The municipality's financial profile is healthy and
improving after significant efforts to slow expenditure growth and to restore
structural balance. Budget pressures remain due to increasing labor costs and
slow revenue growth.
CONSERVATIVE, PROFESSIONAL FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT: The municipality benefits from
strong financial oversight, good long-term planning and conservative budgeting.
CREDIT PROFILE
HEALTHY FINANCIAL POSITION
Anchorage's financial position has improved over the past three years despite
economic pressure. The municipality's general fund posted a $1.5 million net
surplus in the fiscal year (FY) ended Dec. 31, 2011, increasing its total
general fund balance to $64.8 million, or 9.9% of expenditures and transfers
out. Unrestricted fund balance (the sum of committed, assigned and unassigned
fund balances under GASB 54) was 7.3% of expenditures. Reserves as a percent of
spending are somewhat understated because the portion of the Anchorage School
District's spending funded by property taxes passes through the municipality's
general fund. Excluding this line item, the unrestricted fund balance improves
to 11.5% of spending.
The school district, reported as a component unit, ended fiscal 2011 with a
strong 16.1% unrestricted general fund balance. The municipality also maintains
a permanent trust fund with a balance of $116.8 million at the end of 2011.
While Fitch considers these offsetting resources, it believes that the current
reserve position is somewhat below average for this rating level. The
municipality has recently increased its reserve targets and should build
somewhat better reserves over time, but any decline in reserves would likely put
downward pressure on the rating.
The municipality benefits from very stable revenues and adequate revenue raising
flexibility, despite state and local tax limitations. Property tax revenues
provide about 60% of general government revenues. The revenue stream has been
very stable throughout the recession. Policymakers and the public are somewhat
tax averse, but the municipality has made minor adjustments to tax rates as
needed to maintain gradual revenue gains through a period when many other
communities suffered declines in revenues.
LABOR COST PRESSURES
Rising labor costs are likely to pressure expenditures over the next several
years. Expenditures have grown more rapidly than revenues in recent years,
pressuring the municipality's generally positive margins and causing deficit
spending in 2007-08. The municipality took significant corrective action in 2009
and posted positive margins over the past three years. However, margins thinned
considerably in 2011, as public safety spending surged 8% (compared to revenue
growth of 4.8%). The municipality faces ongoing budget pressures due to
long-term labor contracts that offer pay raises and significant performance
bonuses for police and fire fighters through 2014. Fitch believes the
municipality has adequate expenditure flexibility in other areas to maintain
budget balance, and policymakers have shown a willingness to use such options
even when they were painful, such as layoffs.
STRONG ECONOMIC BASE
Anchorage's economy and tax base are healthy, having exhibited notable stability
through the recent recession. Anchorage's 2011 population of 295,570 represents
about 41% of Alaska's population and has grown steadily over the past decade.
The municipality is the center of business, trade, transportation, healthcare,
education, government and tourism for the Gulf of Alaska region and accounts for
more than 55% of the state's economic output. While the economy is strong, it is
also concentrated with heavy reliance on the energy extraction sectors.
AV rose through 2009 and remained essentially unchanged from 2010 to 2012 due to
continued, modest development activity that offset declines in home prices. The
municipality's tax base is large at $31.5 billion and diverse with the top 10
taxpayers accounting for just 4.3% of 2011 AV. While the municipality has not
been immune to the pressures affecting the national economy, the local economy
has outperformed the nation in recent years. The municipality's unemployment
rate was 6.4% in June, two percentage points below the national average.
MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Adjusted for expected state reimbursements of school and jail debt, the
municipality's direct and overlapping debt burden is moderate at about $3,040
per capita or 2.8% of market value. Without state reimbursement, the debt burden
would be above average on a per capita basis at $4,150, but remain moderate as a
percent of AV at 3.9%. Given rapid amortization of bonds (about 70% in 10 years)
and moderate debt issuance plans, the municipality's debt burden is likely to
remain quite manageable.
The municipality's pension and other post-employment liabilities are
significant, but state support is also significant. State pension reforms have
required newly hired employees since 2006 to take part in defined contribution
pension plans instead of traditional defined benefit plans, which will slowly
relieve pension funding concerns over the next several decades. The
municipality's combined debt service, pension and OPEB expenditures - the
carrying cost of its long-term liabilities - are manageable at about 18% of
general fund revenues. (Not all contributions are paid from the general fund.)
The municipality's main current pension plans are offered through the Alaska
Public Employees' Retirement System (PERS), which provides both pension and OPEB
benefits. The plans have large unfunded liabilities, but the burden of increases
in pension contributions and investment risks are largely borne by the state.
The state reimburses the municipality for pension payments over 22% of payroll
for PERS members, providing stability and predictability in pension obligations
for most current employees.
The municipality's closed Police and Fire Pension System is the primary local
pension and OPEB concern. The system had unfunded pension and other
post-employment liabilities of $216.6 million, or 0.7% of AV, as of Jan. 1,
2012. The pension plans are about 70% funded when adjusted for Fitch's 7% rate
of return adjustment, which is just adequate. The plan's funded status has
declined sharply over the past five years due to investment losses during the
recession. The losses have put increased pressure on general fund resources, as
a swing from over-funded status to under-funded status forced Anchorage to begin
making significant annual contributions to the pension plans, which are likely
to continue for the foreseeable future.