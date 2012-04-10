(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 10 - Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Improving Funding Profile for French Banks

April 10 - Fitch Ratings says in a newly published report that French banks' funding profile is improving. Market confidence has improved for French banks since the beginning of 2012, as shown by the renewed demand for public unsecured debt. Following a sudden decline in market confidence in mid-2011, the large French banks began improving their funding profiles by increasing their proportion of long-term debt, reducing their reliance on wholesale markets (especially short-term and in USD) and increasing their stock of liquid assets. These actions were often part of deleveraging plans that also targeted downsizing certain activities. French banks have recently been issuing medium- and long-term unsecured public debt, including of benchmark size. This has been helped by the ECB's three-year long-term refinancing operations (LTROs), which have stabilised euro financial markets and revived wholesale markets. Any renewed lack of appetite for unsecured debt should be manageable for French banks as they can issue secured debt (given the large amount of loans that could be used as collateral), private placements and bonds targeted at their branch networks. French banks have made efforts to increase their proportion of long-term debt in order to decrease their reliance on short-term funding, which has become less reliable and more expensive. In addition, banks are making efforts to increase deposits, partly by attracting funds that would otherwise have been invested in off-balance-sheet products. Improving their funding profile is positive for French banks' Viability Ratings. Nevertheless, they continue to face negative pressure from the challenging operating environment and sluggish economy. The French presidential elections in April/May could create some temporary market uncertainty, but Fitch expects stable conditions to return for the French banks once this is over. For more information, see ' Improving Funding Profile for French Banks', which is available at www.fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)