(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 10 - Overview
-- DFC Global Corp. (DFC), the holding company of Dollar Financial
Group Inc., has announced that will issue debt to fund the repayment of its
existing revolving credit facility and general corporate activities.
-- We assigned our 'B+' issuer credit rating to DFC. The outlook is
stable.
-- At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' rating to DFC's proposed senior
unsecured convertible notes.
-- We believe DFC will be able to preserve its franchise while
successfully navigating legislative, regulatory, and competitive conditions.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' issuer
credit rating to DFC Global Corp. (DFC). The outlook is stable. At the same
time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' rating to DFC's proposed $200
million convertible note issuance.
Rationale
DFC Global Corp. is the holding company of Dollar Financial Group Inc.
(B+/Stable/--). The rating on DFC reflects the company's legislative and
regulatory exposure, high leverage, negative tangible equity, and moderate
interest coverage. The rating also incorporates the company's favorable
geographic and product diversity, compared with its competitors, and strong
market position.
DFC has announced that it is issuing debt to fund the repayment of its
existing revolving credit facility and general corporate activities. The
company will concurrently enter into a convertible note hedge and warrant
transaction. This hedging transaction, which includes the purchase of a call
option and the sale of warrants, will increase the conversion premium and
mitigate the negative effects of potential equity dilution.
DFC's high leverage limits the rating and offsets the company's improving
business and geographic diversity. The $200 million convertible notes will
increase leverage moderately by our calculations. Taking the new funding into
account, the debt-to-EBITDA ratio (adjusted for operating leases) increases to
approximately 4.0x from 3.9x. Although the repayment of the full outstanding
balance on the revolver creates additional liquidity for DFC, the future use
of the revolver will further increase leverage. We expect cash flow generation
to remain strong in 2012, resulting in modest improvements in leverage through
EBITDA growth, largely as a result of several accretive acquisitions DFC has
completed over the past few years.
The convertible notes are accounted for under Accounting Standards
Codification 470-20 (Accounting for Convertible Debt That May Be Settled in
Cash Upon Conversion, Including Partial Cash Settlement), which results in
debt being split between a debt and equity component on the balance sheet. For
our analysis of companies that use split accounting, we adjust reported debt
by adding the value of the conversion option included in shareholder's equity.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of DFC's ability to preserve its
franchise while successfully navigating legislative, regulatory, and
competitive conditions. We could raise the rating if the company reduces and
maintains leverage (measured as debt-to-EBITDA, adjusted for operating leases
and nonrecurring items) at below 3.5x, and increases and maintains EBITDA
interest coverage at above 4.0x, while maintaining adequate profitability and
credit-quality metrics. However, the lack of tangible equity limits upside
potential. We could lower the rating if regulatory or legislative actions
result in a less diversified and less profitable company. A negative rating
action could also result if DFC's leverage approaches or exceeds 5.0x, without
a credible plan to reduce leverage.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004
Ratings List
New Ratings
DFC Global Corp.
Counterparty Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured B+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
(New York Ratings Team)