Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings assigned to CNO Financial
Group, Inc. (CNO Financial) and its core insurance subsidiaries. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of
this release.
The affirmation follows CNO Financial's announcement of a new plan to
recapitalize the holding company. Fitch views the plan as another positive step
in the evolution of the company's financial profile. However, Fitch also notes
the expense and increased financial leverage from repurchasing a portion of the
convertible securities. Fitch estimates the financial leverage ratio will
increase to 21% on a pro forma basis from 16.7% at June 30, 2012.
The plan CNO Financial proposes will accomplish several improvements in the
company's financial profile including:
--Will lower ongoing cost of capital based on improvements in market conditions
and the company's financial profile since the existing facilities were
established in 2009;
--Will improve debt maturity distribution by extending out the company's
near-term maturities;
-Will reduce uncertainty in the market related to the existing convertible
securities.
Fitch expects to rate the new debt proposed in the recapitalization plan once
final terms and conditions have been negotiated. Covenants are expected to be
similar to those in the current bank facility. Based on currently proposed
terms, Fitch expects the ratings on the new facilities to be same as the
existing facilities of the same type.
CNO Financial's financial profile continues to improve and exhibit the
characteristics that led to an upgrade of the company's ratings in February
2012. First half 2012 GAAP net income improved by 36% over the prior year,
although improvement in the second half will be affected by charges related to
the recently announced recapitalization plan. Likewise statutory earnings for
CNO Financial improved to $198 million for first half 2012, which was an 18%
increase over the prior year.
Total adjusted statutory capitalization (TAC) of $1.8 billion at June 30, 2012
was up $86 million or 5% from year-end 2011 while RBC was up 15 percentage
points using Fitch's estimation methods at about 355% at June 30, 2012.
Operating leverage of approximately 12.8 times (x) at June 30, 2012 also
improved from 13.4x at year-end 2011. Fitch believes the company will continue
to make incremental improvements in capital as it generates good statutory
earnings.
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--Continued generation of stable earnings free of significant special charges;
--Expansion of cushion versus existing covenant requirements or refinancing of
the senior secured notes to create a debt profile consistent with peer life
insurance companies;
--Maintaining increased GAAP interest coverage ratio and NAIC RBC above 6x and
350%, respectively.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Combined NAIC RBC ratio less than 300% and operating leverage above 20x;
--Deterioration in operating results;
--Significant increase in credit-related impairments in 2012;
--Financial leverage above 30% and TFC above 0.65x.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
CNO Financial Group, Inc.
--Issuer Default Rating at 'BB-';
--$293 million 7% due Dec. 30, 2016 at 'B+'.
--Senior secured bank credit facility ($224 million outstanding at June 30,
2012) due Sept. 30, 2016 at 'BB';
--$275 million senior secured note 9% due Jan. 15, 2018 at 'BB'.
Bankers Life and Casualty Company
Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company
Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company
Washington National Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'BBB'.
Conseco Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Sept. 22, 2011).
