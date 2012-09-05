Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' and
'P-3 (High)' issue ratings to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s
(Brookfield's) proposed offering of C$200 million series T cumulative five-year
rate reset preference shares. The preferred shares will be listed on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. Brookfield plans to use proceeds from the offering for general
corporate purposes, which will include the redemption of higher-cost (6%) series
F preferred shares. We expect the offering to close on or about Sept. 13, 2012.
Our ratings on Brookfield acknowledge the company's high-quality office
portfolio, characterized by in-place rents that are below current market rents
(on average). In addition, long-term leases to good-quality tenants and
concentrations in comparatively healthier global office markets continue to
support our view of the company's "strong" business risk profile. However, low
fixed-charge coverage and higher debt-to-EBITDA measures relative to peers
result in a financial risk profile that we consider "significant,"
notwithstanding above-average portfolio occupancy and benefits from
substantial capital transactions over the past three years.
The negative ratings outlook reflects our belief that Brookfield's
fixed-charge coverage is now likely to remain at current low levels for the
next two years. We would likely lower the corporate credit rating one notch if
fixed-charge coverage measures deteriorate from their current (1.4x) levels.
Our credit perspective could also change if the strategic evolution of parent
Brookfield Asset Management materially alters the operating platform or legal
structure of Brookfield. We don't see much potential for upgrade despite
Brookfield's "strong" business risk profile, unless the company meaningfully
deleverages its balance sheet to strengthen its currently "significant"
financial risk profile.
RATINGS LIST
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
Corporate credit rating BBB/Negative/--
Rating Assigned
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
C$200 million preferred shares
Global scale BB+
Canadian scale P-3 (High)