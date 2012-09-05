Overview
-- NVR Inc. is planning to issue $500 million of senior unsecured
debt and to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include
share repurchases.
-- We are assigning a 'BBB' rating to the company's planned senior
unsecured debt issue.
-- We are affirming the existing 'BBB' corporate credit rating and
maintaining a stable outlook. While financial leverage will increase as a
result of the debt issuance, particularly if share repurchases follow, we had
expected this change in financial posture.
Rating Action
On Sept 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BBB' rating to
NVR Inc.'s planned $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same
time, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on NVR. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
We expect Reston, Va.-based NVR to use proceeds from the planned notes for
general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases. With this
debt issuance, NVR is moving away from what has been an extremely conservative
financial posture, which was an important factor in helping the company
weather the recent severe downturn in the U.S. homebuilding industry better
than all of its rated peers. However, we had anticipated that the company
would increase financial leverage as its markets recovered. Moreover, we
expect NVR to maintain moderate financial leverage and adequate liquidity.
Our rating on NVR continues to reflect the company's "satisfactory" business
risk profile as it is the best-positioned U.S. homebuilder we rate. Our rating
also reflects the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile.
The U.S. market for new homes was negatively affected by the downturn that
commenced in 2006. Our current baseline expectation is for new home sales to
total about 380,000 units in 2012--modestly improved from the trough level of
310,000 in 2011--and then reach a more satisfactory level of 480,000 units in
2013. These figures are in stark contrast to the 2006 peak of 1.28 million.
Overall, home prices have fallen by more than 30% since 2006 and could decline
a bit further, adding to the difficulties for homebuilders. We believe market
conditions will continue to be affected for the next one to two years by the
substantial overhang of existing homes currently in the foreclosure process,
tight consumer credit, poor job and income growth, and low consumer confidence.
Against this backdrop of a deep and protracted housing downturn, NVR has
significantly outperformed its peers. NVR benefits from the large scale of its
operations and from being among the nation's five largest builders based on
home closings and total revenue. Within homebuilding, the company has some
degree of diversity in terms of:
-- Product types, with some participation in condominiums and
town-houses, apart from its core detached single-family house business;
-- Price points covering a wide range of customer segments. Thus, during
2011, NVR settled homes at prices in the $103,000 to $2.3 million range,
averaging $307,500; and,
-- Geography, in that NVR operates in 15 states in eastern half of the
U.S. The company is the leading homebuilder in the mid-Atlantic region
(Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware).
NVR has some geographic concentration in the mid-Atlantic region, accounting
for about 60% consolidated revenues. Broadly, market conditions in the
mid-Atlantic region were not as hard-hit during the recent downturn as the
regions to which many of its peers have exposure. However, prospects for
near-term improvement are more muted. NVR has made significant market share
gains in recent years, mitigating the effect of market weakness. Yet, one
particular concern for NVR is that Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area
is the company's largest single market. Approximately 35% of its home
settlements in 2011 occurred in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore
metropolitan areas, which accounted for approximately 46% of its 2011
homebuilding revenues. Prospects for the Washington, D.C. market are clouded
at present. If mandated cutbacks to federal government spending are
implemented, employment in the Washington, D.C. area could be particularly
affected, leading to pressures in its housing market.
Importantly, NVR is highly efficient. NVR sells an overwhelming majority of
its single-family houses, townhouses, and condominiums before construction,
limiting NVR's exposure to near-term fluctuations in market conditions and
containing its capital requirements. In addition, NVR typically controls
almost all of its lot/land supply through option contracts, which limits its
direct land risk to its deposits (typically 5%-10% of the finished lot price).
NVR is still subject to losses on its option deposits. The company recorded
related impairment charges aggregating $601 million in 2006 through 2008.
Still, using option contracts affords the company more flexibility to respond
to market downturns than direct land ownership and development. As of June 30,
2012, NVR controlled 50,300 lots with cash deposits of $225 million ($156
million net of reserves) and $4 million of letters of credit. While NVR's lot
option strategy has been very successful, even in the current restrictive
lending environment, there is the risk that, at some point, NVR may need to
fund larger deposits, pay higher lot prices, and/or use its own balance sheet
to control desirable land parcels. As of June 30, 2012, NVR had a $71 million
investment in raw land in the Washington, D.C. metro area, which the company
expects to develop into approximately 830 finished lots. In addition, as of
June 30, 2012, NVR had an aggregate investment of $88 million in four joint
ventures, which it expects to produce 6,500 finished lots, or which 3,800 are
under contract with NVR. Through these different channels, NVR controls an
adequate supply of lots (more than five years), based on the most recent
quarter's order rate, for an aggregate investment of $384 million. This figure
is still less than 20% of NVR's total assets.
Unlike all of its rated peers, NVR has generated consistently positive net
earnings (after impairment charges) through the downturn, except
fourth-quarter 2008. Over this period, the company has also consistently
generated positive free operating cash flow. Notwithstanding persisting
difficult market conditions, NVR had 12.9% return on capital, 18.5% overall
gross margin, and a 10.2% EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012,
thereby continuing to outperform its peers. Given our assumption that volume
and pricing will stabilize-to-slightly-improve in NVR's key markets over the
next two years, we believe these measures should remain at or somewhat above
recent levels. New orders in second-quarter 2012 increased 6% to 2,614 units
when compared with 2,468 units in second-quarter 2011, after increasing 31% in
first-quarter 2012, compared with the year earlier. The company's backlog of
homes were sold but not settled at the end of the second quarter increased on
a unit basis by 28% and on a dollar basis by 36% when compared with the same
period last year. We believe this supports our expectation of some earnings
improvement in coming quarters even though there was pressure on the company's
homebuilding reported segment gross margin in the second quarter. The
company's second quarter gross margin declined to 17.3%, compared with 18.2%
during the same period in 2011. However, this was up from the 16.1% in the
first quarter of 2012. Under our base case scenario, we assume that orders in
full-year 2012 will be up about 10%-12% compared with 2011, and then increase
another 7%-9% in 2013. We also assume that NVR's average selling price will be
up 1%-3% per year over the next two years. We assume the homebuilding segment
gross margin will remain in the 16%-18% range.
We continue to view NVR's financial risk profile as "intermediate," although
the company is shifting to a less defensive financial posture. NVR accumulated
a large cash position when market conditions deteriorated during 2006-2009,
reaching a peak of $1.47 billion at year-end 2009. Cash stood at $593 million
as of June 30, 2012. The company's cash position declined since year-end 2009
after the resumption of share repurchases, which totaled $417 million in 2010
and $689 million in 2011 (these occurring predominantly in the first half of
2011). At the same time, NVR also reduced its already-modest debt: the
company's borrowings totaled only $1 million at June 30, 2012, excluding $54
million of operating lease obligations, as calculated under our adjustment
methodology. Management has stated that it is targeting debt to
debt-plus-equity in the range of 25%-35%. Even if the company realized the
higher end of this range by year-end 2013 (with cash balances being reduced to
below $300 million) against a backdrop of only gradually improving industry
conditions, we believe credit protection measures would remain at acceptable
levels, with debt-to-EBITDA of about 2x, EBITDA interest coverage of more than
10x, and funds from operations to total debt of more than 40%.
Liquidity
NVR's liquidity position is adequate, in our view:
-- The company's cash position was large at June 30, 2012, totaling $593
million.
-- Since the company had borrowings of only $1.0 million at June 30, 2012
(all of which is nonrecourse debt related to a consolidated variable interest
entity), and since the planned issue will have a maturity of 10 years, NVR
faces no material debt maturities within the next few years. ,
-- Funds from operations have comfortably covered working capital
requirements in recent quarters, as well as NVR's modest capital investment
requirements, although required investment in working capital could increase
as the market recovery gains momentum.
These factors suggest that liquidity is strong over the near term. However, we
took our expectation for significant depletion of NVR's liquidity due to share
repurchases into account. Also, NVR currently has no committed corporate
credit facility, having voluntarily terminated a $300 million facility in
October 2010. In the second quarter of 2011, NVR replaced its existing $100
million revolving mortgage repurchase facility with a $25 million facility
that expires in July 2013. At June 30, 2012, there was no outstanding debt
under this facility.
Other things being equal, the company would need more capital to support its
platform if, contrary to our near-term expectations, lot options became
significantly more costly or required more upfront capital (larger deposits),
and/or if NVR grew its on-balance-sheet land bank. In any event, we expect
that as market conditions recover to healthier levels, NVR's working capital
requirements will increase. Given NVR's record of strong financial
performance, we expect the company to have sufficient access to bank credit
and the public debt markets to meet these requirements.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NVR will continue to have
above-average profitability compared with its peers, even with a period of
pronounced weakness in the Washington, D.C. market. The rating also assumes
that the company will still maintain substantial liquidity and moderate
financial leverage. In particular, our rating assumes that adjusted debt to
debt-plus-equity will remain below 35% and that if its cash position were to
decline below $200 million-250 million, the company would establish a sizeable
revolving credit facility. Otherwise, we could lower the rating. However,
given the business risks NVR faces in the extremely cyclical homebuilding
sector and the company's move away from a more conservative financial posture,
we currently view an upgrade as highly unlikely.
