(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded AyT Sa Nostra Financiacion I, FTA's class C and D notes, as follows: EUR2.9m class A notes rated 'AAAsf'; maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) EUR11.9m class B notes rated 'AAsf'; maintained on RWN EUR6.1m class C notes upgraded to 'BBB+sf' from 'BBBsf', Outlook Negative EUR4.5m class D notes upgraded to 'BBBsf' from 'BBsf', Outlook Stable The rating actions follow a review of the transaction's performance. The upgrades were driven by the transaction's good performance, with low levels of delinquencies and defaults and increased levels of credit enhancement. Fitch notes that Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros (CECA) is the transaction's account bank, paying agent and swap provider. Fitch placed the Class A and B notes on RWN (see 'Fitch Places 59 Spanish SF Transactions on RWN Due to Counterparty Risk' dated 03 April 2012) as remedial actions have not been fully implemented following CECA's downgrade (see 'Fitch Takes Rating Actions on Major Spanish Banks Following Sovereign Downgrade' dated 11 October 2011, and 'Fitch Downgrades CECA and Banco Cooperativo to 'BBB+'; Outlook Negative' dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). While remedial actions have been taken to mitigate the exposure to the swap counterparty, Fitch understands that the issuer is considering remedial actions to alleviate the increased counterparty exposure regarding the bank account and paying agent. Fitch will continue to monitor the progress made towards completion of the remedial actions and expects to resolve the RWN within six weeks of the transaction's original placement on RWN (03 April 2012). Resolution of the RWN will depend upon the implementation of appropriate remedial action, which could potentially lead to the affirmation of the notes, while failure to take such action could result in material downgrades. The transaction is a securitisation of a static pool of consumer loans originated by Banco Mare Nostrum S.A. ('BBB'/Negative/'F3'), formerly known as Caja de Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Las Baleares, to pre-existing customers of the saving bank who are residents in the Balearic Islands. All loans were originated via the saving bank's branch network. The transaction has been amortising since closing and has amortised 74.6% of its original note principal balance. Due to the notes' sequential amortisation, credit enhancement for the class A, B, C and D notes has increased to 119.3%, 73.5%, 50.1% and 32.7% from 30.4%, 18.5%, 12.4% and 7.9%, respectively. Fitch believes the current credit enhancement for the senior notes is sufficient to mitigate the commingling risks in the near term. The reserve account has remained at EUR7.9m since closing, which represents 7.9% of the notes' original principal balance. The reserve fund has not amortised since the delinquency ratio is at 2.91%, above the 1% trigger. The deferral triggers for the class B, C and D notes have not been breached and Fitch does not expect them to be hit during the next year. Overall, the transaction has performed better than Fitch's base case expectation at closing. All losses have been covered by excess spread. Available excess spread after coverage of losses has been on average 3.7%. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information: This action took into account information provided by Ahorro y Titulizacion SGFT SA. Applicable criteria 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011, 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum' dated 12 March 2012 and 'EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria', dated 14 July 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum EMEA Consumer ABS Rating Criteria (New York Ratings Team)