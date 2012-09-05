Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to Verisk Analytics,
Inc's (Verisk) proposed issuance of 10-year notes. Proceeds of the
notes are expected to be used to repay borrowings under the credit facility
and for general corporate purposes. A complete list of the ratings is provided
at the end of this release.
The new notes will be guaranteed by Insurance Services Office, Inc (ISO) and all
of its subsidiaries that currently guarantee Verisk's existing notes, ISO's
private placement notes and bank credit facility.
As with Verisk's previous note issuance, the proposed notes include a change of
control put offer of 101% upon a change of control and subsequent downgrade of
the notes to non-investment grade. A change of control includes any
person/entity acquiring 50% or more of the voting control of the company,
majority of directors of the board cease to be continuing directors, sale of all
or substantially all the assets of the company, or the adoption of a plan for
liquidation or dissolution. The proposed notes also include a limitation on
liens of up to 7.5% of total assets (in addition to standard carve outs).
Verisk funded a portion of its $425 million acquisition of Argus Information and
Advisory Services, LLC (Argus) using a combination of borrowings under its
credit facility ($380 million) and cash. Including the additional debt only (and
none of Argus's EBITDA), Fitch calculates June 30, 2012 pro forma unadjusted
gross leverage of 2.5 times (x). While this exceeds the ratings and Verisk's
2.0x leverage target, Fitch expects leverage to decline and return to targeted
levels within 15 to 18 months through absolute debt reduction and EBITDA growth.
The ratings can tolerate leverage in excess of targeted levels for an
acquisition, with the expectation that leverage would be reduced within a
12-to-18-month timeframe. Fitch expects the rate of share repurchases to slow in
order to dedicate FCF towards the reduction of absolute levels of debt.
Liquidity is sufficient and consists of $97 million in cash as of June 30, 2012.
Also, as of Aug. 31, 2012, liquidity is supported by $225 in availability under
Verisk's $725 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Fitch notes that the
company is seeking to amend its bank credit facility, increasing the size to
$850 million, extending maturities to October 2017 and raising the maximum
leverage ratio level from 3.25x to 3.5x. While the covenant leverage level is
increasing, Fitch does not expect any change in the company's financial policy
and its 2.0x leverage target.
Fitch calculates $308 million in free cash flow (FCF) for the last 12 months
ending June 2012. Fitch's conservative base case expects the company to generate
$200 million to $300 million in FCF in 2012, which includes pension
contributions of approximately $80 million.
Fitch expects the company to have sufficient liquidity to handle all of its
maturities. Verisk and ISO's maturity schedule consists of approximately:
--$180 million due in 2013;
--$170 million due in 2015;
--$50 million in private placement notes in 2016;
--The $725 million credit facility in 2016 ($500 million in borrowings);
--$250 million in 2019;
--$450 million in 2021.
As of June 30, 2012, Fitch calculates gross unadjusted leverage at 1.9x and
interest coverage of 10x.
RATING RATIONALE:
The ratings reflect Verisk's dominant market position within its Property and
Casualty (P&C) insurance related businesses. Any competition for its
industry-standard programs and specific property information primarily comes
from internal P&C insurance company departments.
The company has delivered consistent organic revenue growth, despite economic
conditions. Verisk's core products are largely a non-discretionary purchase for
most if not all of its clients. Fitch believes that the company has the ability
to organically grow revenues in the low single digits during an economic
downturn.
While not highly likely, potential disruptions to Verisk's future access to its
core insurance related data and the potential for increased data cost is a
concern for Fitch. This risk is mitigated by the rationale points discussed
above and by the company's track record and long relationship with insurance
companies and regulators. This relationship dates back to 1971 and is extended
further back when including its history with the insurance bureaus.
The company has diversified its customer group, reducing its exposure to P&C
customers to around 52% in 2011 (in 2003 it was 82%). The diversification was
primarily driven by growth in new business lines that leveraged the company
database and analytical know-how.
The company continues to grow its non-P&C businesses organically and through
acquisitions. Fitch recognizes that by growing its other businesses, EBITDA
margins may decline over time. However, Verisk's margin is high relative to its
peers and Fitch expects margins to remain in the mid-40% range. Fitch calculates
Verisk's EBITDA margin at 46.5% as of June 30, 2012.
Verisk's credit profile and ratings are consistent relative to Fitch's ratings
on other Professional Publishers (Thomson Reuters; Dun& Bradstreet; McGraw-Hill;
and Reed Elsevier).
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
Positive: The ratings could be upgraded if the company were to target a more
conservative unadjusted leverage metric with a rationale for such a target.
Negative: Ratings may be pressured if the company's performance does not
materially meet Fitch's expectations and leverage is unable to return to 2x
target level within 18 months. While not expected, material share buyback
activity or additional debt funded acquisitions that delayed the company's
planned reduction in leverage may also pressure the ratings.
Fitch rates Verisk as follows:
Verisk
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-'.
ISO
--Long-term IDR 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Revolving credit facility 'A-';
--Unsecured private placement notes 'A-'.