(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded four classes of Wachovia Bank Commercial Mortgage Trust (WBCMT), series 2005-C19, commercial mortgage pass-through certificates, due to further deterioration of performance and further certainty of losses on loans in special servicing. A detailed list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. Fitch modeled losses of 6% of the remaining pool; expected losses on the original pool balance total 3.9%. The pool has no realized losses to date. Fitch has designated 10 loans (10.6%) as Fitch Loans of Concern, which includes three crossed-collateralized and cross-defaulted specially serviced loans (4.8%). The Negative Rating Outlooks reflect the increased amount of Fitch Loans of Concern in addition to upcoming maturities. Approximately 18% of the non-defeased loans are scheduled to mature in June 2012. As of the March 2012 distribution date, the pool's aggregate principal balance has been reduced by 35.6% to $1.04 billion from $1.61 billion at issuance. Per the servicer reporting, five loans (1.5% of the pool) have defeased. Interest shortfalls are currently affecting classes O and P. The largest contributor to modeled loss is the delinquent O'Fallon Walk, Valparaiso Walk, and Valley Walk crossed-loan portfolio (4.8% of the pool balance). The loans are collateralized by over 300,000 square feet (sf) of retail space located in O'Fallon, MO; Valparaiso, IN; and Aurora, IL. The assets transferred to special servicing in December 2009 for imminent default. The reported appraisal values indicate a total portfolio value significantly below the debt outstanding. The second largest modeled loss is Plaza Volente (2.7% of the pool balance). This 156,300 sf single-story retail strip center located in Austin, TX is anchored by a 105,000 sf H-E-B grocery store with its lease expiring in 2024. The reported occupancy as of year-end 2011 was 91%; however, the partial interest-only loan is now amortizing with a debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) below 1.0 times (x). Fitch downgrades the following classes and assigns or revises Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated: --$20.2 million class H to 'B-sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Negative; --$8.1 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'Bsf'; RE 80%; --$8.1 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 0%; --$4 million class O to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch has affirmed the following classes and revised Outlooks as indicated: --$68,320 class A-4 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$202.2 million class A-5 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$36.1 million class A-PB at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$237.3 million class A-6 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$79.2 million class A-1A at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$80.7 million class A-FL at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$80.7 million class A-M at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$100.9 million class A-J at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$40.4 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable; --$20.2 million class C at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$32.3 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$16.1 million class E at 'A-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$20.2 million class F at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$16.1 million class G at 'BBsf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable; --$6.1 million class L at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$4 million class M at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%; --$2 million class N at 'CCCsf'; RE 0%. Fitch does not rate the $24.2 million class P. Classes A-1, A-2 and A-3 are paid in full. Fitch previously withdrew its ratings on interest-only classes X-P and X-C. Additional information on Fitch's criteria for analyzing U.S. CMBS transactions is available in the Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', which is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Structured Finance >> CMBS >> Criteria Reports Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011); --'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions' (Dec. 21, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions (New York Ratings Team)