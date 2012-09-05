Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned its 'CCC' debt rating to Nuveen Investment Inc.'s $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 and $745 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. At the same time, the company is adding $435 million to the extended first lien term loan due 2017. Nuveen will use the proceeds to prepay $935 million 10.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015, $298 million (nonextended) first lien term loan due 2014, $14 million nonextended revolving credit facility due 2013, and $108 million extended revolving credit facility due 2015. It will use the remainder of the proceeds to cover various refinancing costs and add approximately $150 million of cash to the balance sheet. On the positive side, the transactions extend near-term debt maturities. The next major debt maturity is $300 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015. On the negative side, gross outstanding debt will increase to $4.5 billion--a heavy burden that limits the ratings on Nuveen. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Nuveen Investments Inc. Oct. 24, 2011 -- Industry Report Card: Global Asset Managers' Second-Quarter 2012 Fundamental Performance Showed Signs Of Weakness, Aug. 28, 2012 -- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 1, 2004 RATINGS LIST Nuveen Investment Inc. Issuer credit rating B-/Stable/-- New Ratings Nuveen Investment Inc. $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017 CCC $745 million senior unsecured notes due 2020 CCC