Sept 5 - OVERVIEW
-- On Sept. 3, 2012, Spain-based Banco de Sabadell S.A.
(Sabadell) announced an offer to repurchase series I/2006 preferred securities
and series I/2006 and I/2010 nondeferrable subordinated securities.
-- We consider the offer a "distressed exchange" under our criteria.
-- We are therefore lowering our issue ratings on Sabadell's preferred
stock to 'C' from 'B-' and on the nondeferrable subordinated debt to 'D' from
'B+'.
-- The rating action does not affect our counterparty credit ratings on
Sabadell or the other issue ratings.
RATING ACTION
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 5, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it had lowered its issue ratings to 'C' from 'B-' on the
series I/2006 preferred stock issued by Spain-based Banco de Sabadell S.A.
(Sabadell; BB+/Negative/B), and to 'D' from 'B+' on its series I/2006 and
I/2010 nondeferrable subordinated debt.
RATIONALE
The downgrades follow Sabadell's announcement on Sept. 3, 2012, that it had
offered to repurchase part of its outstanding preferred stock and
nondeferrable subordinated debt, including the abovementioned series. As of
today, the rated securities subject to this offer have a nominal value of EUR736
million.
The rating action reflects our view that the offer constitutes a "distressed
exchange" under our criteria. This is because we believe that investors will
receive less value than the promise of the original securities as the offer
will likely imply a repurchase below par value.
We take into account the fact that the long-term rating is speculative grade
and believe there is a heightened perception on the part of investors that
payments on hybrid instruments and nondeferrable subordinated debt issued by
Spanish banks are uncertain, particularly after the announcement of the
conditions of the memorandum of understanding governing the planned EUR100
billion bail-out of the wider Spanish banking sector. These uncertainties make
it highly likely, in our view, that investor acceptance of Sabadell's offer
could be driven by a perception that they might be required to absorb losses
in the case of any recapitalization by the government, even though it remains
unclear at this stage which banks will receive state capital support under the
terms of the bailout.
We lowered our ratings on the two types of instruments to different levels,
reflecting the different features that we understand are incorporated in the
hybrid capital instruments, compared with the nondeferrable subordinated
instruments. As explained in our criteria, an exchange offer on an equity
hybrid instrument may reflect the possibility that, absent the exchange offer
taking place, the issuer might exercise the coupon deferral option, in
accordance with the terms of the instrument. In such instances, the rating on
the hybrid would go to 'C', rather than the 'D' rating used for nondeferrable
debt.
These rating actions do not affect our counterparty credit ratings on Sabadell
or any other issue ratings. According to our criteria, an 'SD' rating is
assigned when we believe that the obligor has selectively defaulted on a
specific issue or class of obligations, excluding those that qualify as
regulatory capital. Since the notes subject to the repurchase offer qualify as
regulatory capital, the downgrade of the preferred stock and subordinated debt
instruments has no implications on our counterparty credit ratings on
Sabadell. (For details, see paragraph 15 of our criteria article "Timeliness
of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And 'SD' Ratings,"
published Dec. 23, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
On completion of the tender offer, we will review our ratings on any
untendered preferred stock and nondeferrable subordinated debt.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings,
Update, May 12, 2009
-- Timeliness of Payments: Grace Periods, Guarantees, And Use Of 'D' And
'SD' Ratings, Dec. 23, 2010
-- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific
Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011
RATINGS LIST
Downgrade
To From
Banco de Sabadell S.A.
Preferred Stock
EUR32.4 mil var rate fxd/fltg
rate callable perp pfd stk C B-
Subordinated Debt
EUR230.5 mil fltg rate sub
callable nts due 05/25/2016 D B+
EUR473.35 mil 6.25% med-term
nts due 04/26/2020 D B+
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.