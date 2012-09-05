Overview -- We expect distilled spirits producer Beam Inc. to continue to generate strong cash flows in the intermediate term despite lingering weak global macroeconomic conditions. -- We are affirming our ratings on Beam, including the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating. -- We are revising our outlook on Beam to positive from stable. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings on Deerfield, Ill.-based Beam Inc., including the 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit and 'A-3' short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings. At the same time, we revised the outlook to positive from stable. About $2.5 billion of debt was outstanding at June 30, 2012. Rationale The outlook revision to positive reflects our belief that despite lingering weak global macroeconomic conditions, Beam will improve its financial profile, and credit measures will strengthen to levels more in line with an "intermediate" financial risk profile within the next 18-24 months. The ratings on Beam reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "significant." Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Beam's portfolio of well-known spirits brand names skewed to the less-premium category, some geographic diversification, and the historically relatively stable cash flow characteristics within the competitive spirits business. Well-known spirits brands include Jim Beam, Maker's Mark, Sauza, Canadian Club, Teacher's, and Courvoisier, most of which are in the less-premium category, but which benefited during the current downward economic cycle as consumers traded down. We view the spirits industry in general as being characterized by fairly stable cash flow, as volume is more resistant to economic downturns, although there is generally some trading down and/or mix shift during weak economic periods. Beam's portfolio is weighted toward brown spirits, although the company's recent acquisition of Pinnacle vodka and Calico Jack rum brands is expected to enhance its presence in the large and growing vodka category. In 2011, Beam derived about half of its net revenues and more than half of its operating income in the somewhat mature U.S. market, and we believe several of the company's other key markets are also mature. In addition, Beam competes with several larger and more diversified global spirits firms, including Diageo PLC (A-/Stable/A-2) and Pernod Ricard S.A. (BBB-/Stable/A-3). We expect pricing to be somewhat limited in the near-term as a result of lingering weak global economic conditions. We currently view Beam's financial risk profile as significant, given its credit measures that are consistent with indicative ratios for a significant financial risk profile, including the ratio of adjusted total debt to EBITDA in the 3x-4x range, and funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt in the 20%-30% range, and adequate liquidity. Pro forma for the debt-financed Pinnacle acquisition, we estimate that adjusted total debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x and FFO to adjusted total debt is about 18%. While the ratio of FFO to adjusted total debt is somewhat weak relative to the indicative ratio for a significant financial risk profile, we expect this ratio to strengthen in the near term because we believe imminent acquisitions and shareholder-friendly initiatives will be very limited. Currently there is no board authorization for share repurchases. Net sales during the first half of 2012 increased 8%, excluding excise taxes, the one-time benefit of transitioning to a new distribution agreement in Australia, and foreign currency exchange rates. The increase was a result of higher volume, as well as favorable product mix and pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin during the period was somewhat pressured by higher advertising and promotional expenses, increased commodity costs, as well as higher selling costs. Our forecast assumptions for 2012 include a mid-single-digit increase in net revenues from a mix of domestic and international growth, and an adjusted EBITDA margin that will be somewhat pressured by higher commodity costs and ongoing brand building and investment. Key assumptions in our outlook for 2013 include net revenues up low-single-digits percentage and an adjusted EBITDA margin that will be essentially comparable to our expected 2012 level. We expect the company will use its free cash flow and excess cash to repay 2013 maturities, resulting in adjusted total debt to EBITDA of 3x or less, which is consistent with an indicative leverage ratio for an "intermediate" financial risk profile of 2x-3x. Liquidity We believe Beam currently has "adequate" liquidity (as defined in our criteria) and expect sources of cash will likely exceed uses for the next 12 months. Our view incorporates the following assumptions: -- We expect liquidity (including cash, discretionary cash flow, and availability under the company's revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next 12 months. -- We expect liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- We believe Beam has solid relationships with its banks and a generally satisfactory standing in the credit markets. -- We believe the relatively stable cash flow characteristics within Beam's spirits business will continue to be more than sufficient to support the company's operating needs. At June 30, 2012, Beam had almost $110 million in cash and cash equivalents and full availability under it $750 million revolving credit facility due 2016. Beam does not have any debt maturing in 2012. The company has approximately $465 million of debt due in 2013. Outlook The positive outlook reflects our view that the company will continue to generate steady cash flows, which we believe will be used for debt reduction leading to improved credit measures within the next 18-24 months. We could raise the long-term corporate credit rating to 'BBB' and the short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings to 'A-2' if the company is able to reduce and sustain adjusted total debt to EBITDA at 3x or below. We believe this could occur if the company's operating performance is in line with our 2013 forecast. Alternatively, we could revise the outlook to stable if adjusted total debt to EBITDA remains near 3.5x. This could occur if the company does not repay its 2013 debt maturities and/or demonstrates an aggressive financial policy such as another large debt-financed acquisition or significant share repurchase activity, or if operating performance weakens. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers," Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings affirmed; Outlook action To From Beam Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 Ratings affirmed Beam Inc. Commercial paper A-3 Senior unsecured BBB- Preferred stock BB