(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 10 NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
rate Discover Financial
Services' (Discover) new unsecured notes 'BBB', following an announcement by
Discover of their intention to refinance certain outstanding liabilities.
The new notes are expected to be exchanged for up to $400 million of existing
10.25% unsecured notes maturing July 15, 2019 and up to $50 million of existing
6.45% unsecured notes maturing June 12, 2017, for a minimum of $250 million of
new notes. The new notes are expected to be issued from the holding company,
ranking pari passu with existing unsecured debt and maturing in 2022.
Fitch believes the exchange is being conducted in an effort to reduce Discover's
cost of funding, given the attractive interest rate environment, and extend the
maturity of the existing notes. The issuance is not expected to impact
Discover's capitalization or funding profile.
Fitch currently rates Discover as follows:
Discover Financial Services
-- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
-- Short-term IDR 'F2';
-- Viability rating 'bbb';
-- Senior debt 'BBB';
-- Support '5'; and
-- Support floor 'NF'.
Discover Bank
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB';
-- Short-term IDR 'F2';
-- Viability Rating 'bbb';
-- Short-term deposits 'F2';
-- Long-term deposits 'BBB+';
-- Subordinated debt 'BBB-';
-- Support '5'; and
-- Support floor 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9121
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Committee Chairperson
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
(Reporting By Joan Gralla)