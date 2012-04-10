(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

April 10 NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate Discover Financial Services' (Discover) new unsecured notes 'BBB', following an announcement by Discover of their intention to refinance certain outstanding liabilities. The new notes are expected to be exchanged for up to $400 million of existing 10.25% unsecured notes maturing July 15, 2019 and up to $50 million of existing 6.45% unsecured notes maturing June 12, 2017, for a minimum of $250 million of new notes. The new notes are expected to be issued from the holding company, ranking pari passu with existing unsecured debt and maturing in 2022. Fitch believes the exchange is being conducted in an effort to reduce Discover's cost of funding, given the attractive interest rate environment, and extend the maturity of the existing notes. The issuance is not expected to impact Discover's capitalization or funding profile. Fitch currently rates Discover as follows: Discover Financial Services -- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR 'F2'; -- Viability rating 'bbb'; -- Senior debt 'BBB'; -- Support '5'; and -- Support floor 'NF'. Discover Bank -- Long-term IDR 'BBB'; -- Short-term IDR 'F2'; -- Viability Rating 'bbb'; -- Short-term deposits 'F2'; -- Long-term deposits 'BBB+'; -- Subordinated debt 'BBB-'; -- Support '5'; and -- Support floor 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Meghan Neenan, CFA Senior Director +1-212-908-9121 Fitch, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Committee Chairperson Ed Thompson Senior Director +1-212-908-0364 (Reporting By Joan Gralla)