Overview -- U.S. cable network operator Starz LLC and Starz Finance Corp. are issuing $500 million unsecured notes due 2019. -- We are assigning our 'BB' corporate credit rating to the company. The outlook is stable. -- At the same time, we are assigning a 'BB' issue-level rating and a '4' recovery rating to the proposed notes. -- The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of stable operating performance over the intermediate term and that debt leverage will not exceed 4x without an immediate prospect of decrease. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BB' corporate credit rating to Englewood, Colo.-based Starz LLC, an owner and operator of premium cable networks. The rating outlook is stable. We also assigned Starz's proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2019 (co-issued with Starz Finance Corp.) our 'BB' issue-level rating (the same as the corporate credit rating) with a recovery rating of '4', indicating our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes offering to repay the outstanding balance on its term loan. Rationale The 'BB' corporate credit rating incorporates our assumption of moderate revenue growth over the next several years, resulting from subscriber growth and modest price increases. We view Starz's business risk profile as "fair" (based on our criteria) because of the broad carriage of its cable networks by cable, telecom, and direct broadcast satellite (DBS) TV providers, and a track record of stable subscriber trends. While we believe that Starz (following its spin-off from Liberty Media) will be more focused on its core operations, the company could pursue acquisitions outside of cable networks and content generation. We view the company's financial risk as "significant." given the potential for sizable debt-financed acquisitions. A healthy EBITDA margin, good discretionary cash flow, and moderate debt leverage only partially offset these risks. Starz's principal business comprises the Starz and Encore premium movie channels. The company is the third-largest provider of premium movie channels after Time Warner Inc.'s HBO and CBS Corp.'s Showtime. Starz and Encore air recently released and library film content, and, similar to competitors, are programming increasing numbers of original series and specials. During the quarter ended June 30, 2012, about 58% of the Starz's channels' revenues were generated by its three largest distributors: Comcast, DIRECTV, and DISH Network. Starz has long-term output agreements with several film studios owned by The Walt Disney Co. and Sony Corp. In mid-2011, Starz announced that it plans to increase its investments in original TV series for its channels, an initiative it initially launched in 2009. Original series have the potential to differentiate Starz and Encore channels from their competitors. However, series require upfront development and production investments spanning multiple episodes, and program cancellations typically run high in this business. Over the past several years, Starz had been fairly successful in adding subscribers. As of June 30, 2012, there were 20.7 million Starz subscribers and 34.2 million Encore subscribers, up from 19 million and 32.9 million, respectively, a year ago. In the future, we expect that it will be more difficult for Starz to keep growing subscribers near the current pace. Alternative distribution platforms, such as the Internet, have begun to pressure the number of U.S. households subscribing to cable, telecom, and DBS video services. Additionally, the cost of these services continues to climb faster than inflation, leading a very small proportion of households to drop cable and DBS TV services altogether. We believe that these two factors will eventually affect Starz's subscriber growth. For 2012, Standard & Poor's expects a low-single-digit percent consolidated revenue decline based on lower revenue in Starz's distribution and animation businesses, which generates roughly 18% of revenue. We are expecting low-single-digit percentage revenue growth in the much larger channels business. For 2013, we are expecting mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth, assuming that the distribution and animation businesses begin to grow again. For both 2012 and 2013, we are expecting low-single-digit percentage declines in EBITDA as the company increases its investments in original programming and library content. In the second quarter of 2012, Starz's revenues were about flat and EBITDA was down 10% year over year as a result of increased investments in original programming. The absence of revenue growth year over year was attributed to lower revenue at the distribution business, which offset growth at the channels. Pro forma for the debt issuance, dividend distribution to Liberty Media, debt leverage and EBITDA coverage of interest were 3x and 7x, respectively, year over year. We expect that debt leverage will remain close to 3x in 2013. Working capital and capital expenditures are low and should not impede cash flow generation. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, Starz converted about 50% of its EBITDA into discretionary cash flow. We expect that the conversion rate will be lower, at around 40% in 2013. Liquidity We believe that Starz has "adequate" liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following assumptions and factors: -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses by over 1.2x. -- We also expect cash flow to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by 15%. -- Starz is likely to maintain covenant compliance, even with a 15% decrease in EBITDA. -- In our view, Starz can absorb low-probability, high-impact adversities. -- In our assessment, the company has good relationships with its banks and a satisfactory standing in the credit markets. Currently, Starz has more than $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. However, at the time of the spin-off in either the fourth quarter of 2012 or the first quarter of 2013, we expect that cash balances will be fairly low and the main sources of liquidity will be availability (more than $500 million) under its $1 billion revolving credit facility and our expectation of more than $200 million in discretionary cash flow in 2013. Maturities are low over the intermediate term, mainly consisting of term loan amortization. Starz's credit agreement contains two maintenance financial covenants: total leverage and interest coverage. The total leverage covenant begins at 4.75x and steps down to 4.25x in 2014. The interest coverage covenant is 2.75x through the life of the credit facilities. We expect that Starz will have a sufficient margin of compliance over the intermediate term. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Starz, to be published separately on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our expectation of fairly stable operating performance over the intermediate term. While there are some longer term threats to premium movie channels, such as subscribers dropping cable and satellite services and alternative forms of movie distribution (e.g., over the Internet), we believe that they are unlikely to have a meaningful effect on Starz over the next several years. If this assumption proves optimistic, we could lower the rating. The most probable driver of a rating change, in our view, is a large debt-financed share repurchase or debt-financed acquisition. If a debt-financed acquisition or share repurchase pushes debt leverage above 4x without immediate prospect of decrease, we would likely lower the rating. If original programming investments or subscriber losses pressure EBITDA, we could lower the rating as well. If the company adopts a more conservative financial and investment policy, we could consider an upgrade, though we currently view such a scenario as unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Starz, LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- Starz, LLC Starz Finance Corp. Senior Unsecured US$500 mil nts due 2019 BB Recovery Rating 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.