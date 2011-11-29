(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

-- U.S. auto claims management software provider CCC Information Services [INBSGI.UL] Inc. reduced debt leverage to the mid-5x and we expect the company to sustain leverage at or below its current level.

-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from 'B'.

-- We are also raising our issue level rating on the company's existing senior secured facility to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

-- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will grow at a modest pace. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised its ratings on Chicago-based integrated auto claims management software provider CCC Information Services Inc. to 'B+' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. Additionally, we revised our issue-level rating on the company's $400 million first-lien facility to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The recovery rating remains at '2', indicating expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of payment default. "The upgrade reflects the company's moderate de-leveraging to below the mid-5x level as a result of EBITDA growth," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst David Tsui, "and our expectation that the company will sustain leverage at or below its current level." "The ratings on CCC reflect our view that a recurring base of revenue, high renewal rates, and an entrenched customer base will continue to support consistent operating results," added Mr. Tsui, "despite high leverage and CCC's mature and relatively small target market." We expect incremental growth to come from new products and continued add-on sales. The outlook is stable and reflects our expectation that revenue and EBITDA will continue to grow at a modest pace from contribution of add-on product sales and additional operating efficiencies, resulting in moderate de-leveraging in the near term. An ownership structure that we believe precludes material and sustained reduction in debt currently limits a possible upgrade. We could consider a lower rating if CCC experiences any loss of significant customers, or engages in debt-financed acquisitions leading to and remaining above the 6x area. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Primary Credit Analyst: David Tsui, New York (1) 212-438-2138;

