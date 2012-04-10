(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Best Buy Co.
Inc.'s (BBB-/Watch Neg/--) announcement that its CEO, Brian Dunn, has
resigned will currently have no effect on our 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on
the company. We placed the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications on
April 4, 2012, because of our view that the company's restructuring of
operations underscores the problems that Best Buy is having with its current
business model. The announcement does not currently affect the CreditWatch
placement or our timing for resolving the CreditWatch listing. The company also
announced that Mike Mikan, a member of the company's board of directors, will
serve as interim CEO, while the board conducts a search for a permanent
replacement.
In addition, the mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp. to purchase up to 4
million shares or about 1.7% of the company's stock has no effect on our
'BBB-' corporate credit rating on the company. That announcement also does not
have any effect on the CreditWatch listing.
(New York Ratings Team)