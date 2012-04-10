(The following statement was released by the rating agency) OVERVIEW

-- We lowered our ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2001-CK6, a U.S. CMBS transaction.

-- In addition, we withdrew our 'AAA' (sf)' rating on the interest only (IO) A-X class, following the downgrade of the principal and interest paying class F, according to our criteria for rating IO securities.

-- The downgrades reflect our analysis of continued interest shortfalls and decreased liquidity support available to the trust.

-- We lowered our ratings on the class H and J certificates to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future.

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2001-CK6, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we withdrew our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the IO A-X class in the same transaction (see list). The downgrades reflect our review of the continued interest shortfalls affecting the trust, the decreased liquidity support available to the trust, as well as credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the 17 loans ($86.4 million, 83.6%) that are currently with the special servicer, Midland Loan Services Inc. (Midland). The downgrades of classes F and G also considered the susceptibility of further interest shortfalls in the future relating to the specially serviced loans and reflect the potential for the master servicer to recover $1.4 million of outstanding servicer advances for one ($5.8 million, 5.6%) of the 17 specially serviced loans. We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on the class H and J certificates because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Classes H and J had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding between three to six months, respectively. In addition, we withdrew our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the IO A-X class, following the downgrade of the principal and interest paying class F, which was previously rated 'AA- (sf)', according to our criteria for rating IO securities. For further details, see "Global Methodology For Rating Interest-Only Securities," published April 15, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, at www.globalcreditportal.com. The March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report detailed current interest shortfalls totaling $912,209. The interest shortfalls are primarily due to $492,997 recovery of prior advances made by the master servicer recouping nonrecoverable advances related to two ($12.6 million, 12.2%) of the 17 loans ($86.4 million, 83.6%) that are currently with the special servicer, $205,139 in other expenses related to one asset that was previously paid-off, $107,917 in appraisal subordinate entitlement reduction (ASER) amounts related to nine loans ($40.8 million, 39.4%), and $67,038 due to rate modifications; $88,554 of ASER recoveries offset these shortfalls. According to the March trustee remittance report, principal payments absorbed a portion of the total interest shortfalls totaling $326,964. According to the March 16, 2012, trustee remittance report, the master servicer, Midland, made a nonrecoverability determination on two loans ($2.3 million, 2.2%) and reported appraisal reduction amounts (ARAs) totaling $19.5 million, which were in effect for nine of the loans with the special servicer. In addition, the master servicer indicated that it intends to recover, on a monthly basis, a portion of the previous servicer advances totaling $1.4 million related to the Sierra Point Apartments loan ($5.8 million, 5.6%). We believe that the pace of loan maturity payoffs and liquidations will influence how long accumulated interest shortfalls remain outstanding and the extent to which interest shortfalls affect the outstanding certificates. Further, downgrades may be warranted if interest shortfalls continue and/or increase due to additional trust expenses and timing of loan payoffs and liquidation of specially serviced assets. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Rating U.S. CMBS In The Face Of Interest Shortfalls, published Feb. 23, 2006. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available here RATINGS LOWERED Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-CK6

Credit Reported

Rating enhancement interest shortfalls ($) Class To From (%) Current Accumulated F BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf) 88.25 0 0 G CCC+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) 74.08 87,247 87,247 H D (sf) BB (sf) 59.91 91,836 270,561 J D (sf) CCC+ (sf) 44.40 81,193 344,126 RATING WITHDRAWN Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-CK6

Credit

Rating enhancement Class To From (%) A-X NR AAA (sf) N/A NR-Not rated. N/A-Not applicable. (New York Ratings Team)