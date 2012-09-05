Overview -- U. S. beauty supply distributor Sally Holdings LLC and Sally Capital Inc., as co-issuers, are proposing to issue $150 million of 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022. This is an add-on to the $700 million of 5.75% notes they issued on May 18, 2012. -- Our 'BB+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating on the notes remain unchanged. -- We are also affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit ratings on both Sally Holdings LLC and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. -- The outlook is positive, reflecting our view that Sally Beauty will maintain its positive operating momentum, resulting in improving credit metrics over the near term. Rating Action On Sept. 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit ratings on Denton, Texas-based Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. and Sally Holdings LLC. The outlook is positive. We also kept our 'BB+' issue-level rating on Sally Holdings LLC and Sally Capital Inc.'s (as co-issuers) 5.75% senior unsecured notes due 2022 unchanged after the proposed $150 million add-on. This would represent a drawdown from the company's shelf registration. The recovery rating on this debt remains '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for noteholders in the event of a payment default. Rationale The ratings on Sally Beauty Holdings and its indirect wholly owned subsidiaries Sally Holdings and Sally Capital reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that Sally's financial risk profile is "significant" and its business risk profile is "satisfactory." We assess Sally's financial risk profile as significant, reflecting our belief that the company will at least maintain a moderately leveraged capital structure, predictable positive cash flow generation--given the fairly stable characteristics of its distribution business--and credit protection measures. In addition, we view the company's business risk profile as satisfactory, given its position as the largest U.S. beauty supply distributor in the U.S., somewhat countered by its participation in the competitive and very fragmented professional beauty supply industry, both domestically and internationally. We also factor in our expectation that Sally will make small tuck-in acquisitions and moderate share repurchases over the intermediate term, but that they will not be credit-damaging. In our view, Sally has performed well since its spinoff from Alberto-Culver in 2006. Indeed, the company has exceeded our expectations in terms of its operating performance through the recession and its debt reduction. Same-store sales continue an upward trend, rising 5.2% in the third quarter compared with 5.9% in the prior year. We believe that the company will be able to sustain these trends over the next several years because of the stable, recurring nature of its business. We expect new store openings and small acquisitions to continue, like the recent acquisition of Kapperservice Floral B.V., the largest professional beauty supply group in the Netherlands, which the company funded primarily with free cash flow, to propel sales growth. Currently at about 3.2x, debt leverage has consistently improved because of EBITDA growth and debt repayment and EBITDA to interest coverage improved to 4.4x as of June 30, 2012 as compared to 3.6x in the prior year. Over the next year, we estimate that credit ratios could be indicative of an "intermediate" financial risk profile. We project leverage will be below 3x, EBITDA interest coverage will improve to the low-5x area, and funds from operations (FFO) to total debt will be in the mid-20% area. Specifically, our assumptions for Sally include the following: -- High-single-digit positive revenue increases and mid- to high-single-digit same-store growth; -- Modest improvement in margin because of sales leverage, low-cost sourcing, and increased sales of higher margin exclusive-label products; -- Capital expenditures of about $70 million in fiscal 2012 and about $75 million in fiscal 2013; and -- Share repurchases of $200 million in fiscal 2012 and fiscal 2013. Liquidity We believe Sally's liquidity is "strong" and will meet its needs over the next 12 months. Furthermore, we estimate that there should be no significant shortfalls in liquidity in the next two years, given that the company has very modest debt maturities until fiscal 2016. Our view of the company's liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations: -- We expect that liquidity sources (including cash, cash flow from operations, and availability under its revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by 1.5x or more. -- We estimate that, when measured over the next 24 months, sources over uses will remain well above 1x. -- We estimate that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 30% and debt is more than 25% below covenant limits. -- We believe that the company will maintain sufficient availability under its revolving credit facility so that no material financial ratio maintenance covenant will apply. -- We believe that the company has a generally high standing in the credit markets. -- We expect the company to be able to absorb, without refinancing, high-impact, low-probability events. -- We believe that the company has well-established, solid relationships with banks. Sally had $54 million of cash and $325.4 million of availability (subject to the borrowing base and letters of credit outstanding) under its $400 million senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012. We expect the company to maintain significant availability over the next year, even with estimated peak usage of approximately $100 million. The credit facility matures in November 2015. We expect cash flow from operations, availability under the revolving credit facility, and cash balances to be sufficient for working capital needs, bolt-on acquisitions, and moderate share repurchases over the next year. The unrated revolving credit facility requires Sally to maintain a fixed-charge coverage ratio of at least 1:1 if availability under the credit agreement falls below the lesser of 15% of the borrowing base and $40 million. We estimate that Sally will be able to maintain significant availability under the revolving credit facility over the next year; compliance should not be an issue, in our view. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Sally Holdings LLC, to be published as soon as possible after this report, on RatingsDirect. Outlook Our rating outlook on Sally is positive. We expect the company to maintain its upward momentum, with positive sales and same-store sales, and modest margin improvement, which should result in stronger credit protection measures over the next year. We could raise the rating if the company were to improve and sustain debt leverage (adjusted for operating leases) in the 2.5x area. We estimate that this could occur over the next 12 months if Sally's operating performance continues at its current pace, with gross margin improving by more than 50 basis points (bps) or more while growing revenues in the high-single to low-double digit range, or some combination of the two factors. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company's credit metrics do not improve over the next year as we expect, with adjusted debt leverage remaining above the 3x area. We estimate that this could occur if sales decline to the mid-to low-single digits or operating margins decrease by about 50 bps or more or some combination of the two factors. In addition, if the company's financial policies become somewhat more aggressive, resulting in debt leverage remaining above 3x. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. Sally Holdings LLC Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- Sally Capital Inc. Sally Holdings LLC $850 mil. Sr Unsecd notes due 2022 BB+ Recovery Rating 3 $750 mil. Sr Unsecd notes due 2019 BB+ Recovery Rating 3