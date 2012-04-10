(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Overview

-- Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), a leading global provider of banking and payment technologies, reported strong operating results and reduced debt in fiscal 2011.

-- FIS recently amended and extended its credit agreement, which materially reduced 2014 debt maturities.

-- We are affirming our 'BB+' corporate credit rating and revising the outlook to positive from stable.

-- The positive outlook reflects our expectation that FIS could achieve an investment-grade capital structure over the next year. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised the rating outlook on Jacksonville, Fla.-based Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) to positive from stable. We also affirmed our 'BB+' corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook revision reflects FIS' strong and consistent operating performance and cash flow, and our expectation that a strategic focus on largely organic growth will enable additional near-term leverage improvement. In addition, the company materially addressed and extended its 2014 debt maturity, and has a path to unsecure its first-lien debt. Rationale The rating reflects our expectation that FIS will maintain its good market position, consistent profitability, and a more balanced financial policy. FIS is a leading global provider of core financial institution processing, card issuer, and transaction processing and outsourcing services. With annual revenues in excess of $5.7 billion, FIS' "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects an increasingly global market position, strong operating margins, and contractual relationships that generate a significant base of recurring revenues. We expect FIS to maintain adjusted EBITDA margins in the low-30% range, supported by growth-related operating efficiencies and a focus on cost control. Revenue growth opportunities include an ongoing market shift to outsourcing, the cross-selling of an integrated suite of products and services, and international markets that we expect will grow more rapidly than the U.S. FIS' "significant" financial risk profile incorporates a still-leveraged, but improving, capital structure, and our expectation that FIS will maintain more balanced financial policies with respect to growth and shareholder returns. Adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 2.8x as of fiscal 2011, down from 3.5x in the prior year, with both debt reductions and EBITDA growth contributing to the improvement. The recent amendment to FIS' credit facility allows for the first-lien debt security interest to be released if the term loans A-2 and B are repaid, and the company has been assigned an investment-grade corporate credit rating by either Standard & Poor's or Moody's. Although FIS recently increased its annual dividend to about $240 million from $60 million, shareholder returns are expected to be supported by annual discretionary cash flow in excess of $700 million. The current rating and outlook incorporate our expectation that potential acquisitions will be moderate in size, and financed primarily from cash flow. Liquidity FIS has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Sources include cash and short term investments of $415.5 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, and strong annual free operating cash flow. We expect uses to incorporate moderate working capital investments and capital expenditures (about 6% of revenues). Relevant aspects of FIS' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:

-- We see coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.3x for the next 12 months, including near-term debt maturities of about $116 million.

-- We expect that net sources would be positive in the near term, even with a 20% decline in EBITDA from fiscal 2011 levels.

-- Additional liquidity is provided by availability under FIS' $1.15 billion revolving credit facility maturing March 2017.

-- Financial covenants on the company's first-lien facilities include a maximum leverage ratio of 3.5x and a minimum 4.0x interest coverage ratio, both of which currently have adequate headroom. Share repurchases are expected to be funded from discretionary cash flow. Recovery analysis Please see the complete recovery report on FIS, to be published shortly on RatingsDirect. Outlook The positive outlook reflects FIS' diversified and recurring revenue model and EBITDA growth prospects. Given the company's cash-generating ability, FIS has the capacity to reduce debt leverage and achieve a higher corporate credit rating over the next year. A higher rating would likely entail adjusted leverage at or below 2.5x and maintenance of moderate financial policies. Although not likely in the near term, we could revise the outlook to stable if the company adopts a more aggressive acquisition or shareholder-friendly strategy, with leverage sustained above 3x. Related Criteria And Research

To From Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB+/Positive/-- BB+/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Ratings Unchanged Fidelity National Information Services Inc. Senior Secured BBB

Recovery Rating 1 Senior Unsecured BB+

Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)