April 10 - Overview
-- Exelon Corp. recently completed its merger with Constellation Energy
Group Inc. and assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' rating on project Cedar Brakes I LLC's
senior secured bonds.
-- The rating on the bonds reflects the "weakest-link" approach between
the 'BBB-' senior unsecured issue rating of the power supplier, Exelon Corp.
(BBB/Stable/A-2), and the preliminary 'BBB' senior unsecured issue rating of
the offtaker, Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) (BBB/Positive/A-2).
-- The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon.
Rating Action
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
rating on Cedar Brakes I LLC's $310.6 million ($75.6 million outstanding)
senior secured bonds due 2014 and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where
we placed it with positive implications on June 10, 2011. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
The rating action follows our affirmation of the 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt
ratings on Constellation Energy Group Inc. following completion of its merger
with Exelon Corp. Exelon assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Stable/A-1) owns the project, which is a contract
monetization of a previous power purchase agreement (PPA) between PSE&G and
Newark Bay.
Cedar Brakes I has operated as projected. It is structured to achieve a 1.03x
annual debt-service coverage ratio. Standard & Poor's expects the Cedar Brakes
I transaction to continue to operate as structured under the original project
documents.
The rating on Cedar Brakes I's bonds reflects the following strengths:
-- All of Cedar Brakes I's projected revenues come from 'BBB' rated
PSE&G. The agreement has economic and strategic benefits for PSE&G, including
a purchased-power price reduction and mitigation of plant-specific delivery
risk, in that PSE&G can receive power sourced from the entire PJM
Interconnection market, rather than only from specific units.
-- PSE&G met its obligations under New Jersey's Electric Discount and
Energy Competition Act to mitigate the cost of above-market PPAs. As such, the
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities grants PSE&G full and timely recovery of
its payments to Cedar Brakes I.
-- There is a liquidity reserve, equal to the semiannual interest
payment, which is available to cover any mismatches in energy delivery times
and the required debt-service payments.
-- Exelon will source its energy and capacity from the PJM system, which
is a very liquid and efficient market, making it likely that Exelon will be
able to fulfill its obligation to provide energy and capacity.
The following risks constrain the ratings:
-- PSE&G may pay out-of-market prices for power under the amended and
restated PPA, exposing the lenders to renegotiation risk. However, Standard &
Poor's has concluded that this risk is mitigated by legislative prohibitions
against reopening the contract to renegotiation and the New Jersey regulatory
agency's approval of PSE&G's full recovery.
-- The low price that Cedar Brakes I pays to Exelon for power (generally
below $30 per megawatt-hour (MWh)) may pressure Exelon during periods of
higher prices. This is especially true in the later years of the transaction
because Exelon would need to source the power at a lower rate for the mirror
PPA to be profitable. Highly unprofitable contracts may be put on Exelon's
balance sheet as imputed debt.
Liquidity
A debt-service reserve account that covers six months of interest payments
provides liquidity. We consider this adequate to cover liquidity needs from
the timing of power deliveries.
Outlook
The stable outlook mirrors that on Exelon, the counterparty that currently has
the lowest senior unsecured rating in the Cedar Brakes I structure. We will
continue to apply the "weakest link" methodology for the Cedar Brakes I
structure. If we lower our senior unsecured ratings on Exelon or PSE&G to
below 'BBB-', we would lower our rating on the Cedar Brakes I debt.
Conversely, if we raised the senior unsecured rating on Exelon, we would
upgrade Cedar Brakes I.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Cedar Brakes I LLC
Senior Secured BBB-/Stable BBB-/Watch Pos
(New York Ratings Team)