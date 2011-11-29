(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today revised the recovery rating on Newpark Resources ( NR.N ) Inc.'s $172.5 million 4% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2017 to '5' from '6'. At the same time, we raised our issue rating on the notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The '5' recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Newpark resources' 'B' corporate credit rating remains unchanged. Our revised recovery rating reflects Newpark's recently amended and extended revolving credit facility and our revised, higher valuation for the company in a default scenario. For a more detailed analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Newpark Resources, to be published after this release on RatingsDirect. RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA

