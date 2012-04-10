(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
its 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Romeoville, Ill.-based
Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc.'s $25 million senior secured revolving
credit facility and $520 million first-lien term loan. The '2' recovery rating
indicates our expectation for meaningful (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the
event of payment default. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale,
see the summary analysis on Protection One, published March 26, 2012, on
RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on
Protection One,
published March 23, 2012.)
Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Protection One remain
unchanged and reflect our view that the company's "highly leveraged" financial
risk profile (as defined in our criteria) and modest cash flows are likely to
preclude sustained de-leveraging. We consider the company's business risk
profile "weak" (according to our criteria), reflecting its limited scale
compared with its largest competitor, and the fact that its revenue has only
recently stabilized.
RATINGS LIST
Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/--
New Ratings
Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc.
Senior Secured
$25 mil revolving credit facility B+
Recovery Rating 2
$520 mil first-lien term loan B+
Recovery Rating 2
(New York Ratings Team)