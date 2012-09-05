Sept 5 - Fitch Ratings assigns a 'BBB' rating to the $175 million senior unsecured private placement notes issued by Mid-America Apartments, L.P., the operating partnership of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (collectively MAA, or the company). The $175 million of notes are comprised of the following tranches: --$18 million series A 3.15% notes due Nov. 30, 2017; --$20 million series B 3.61% notes due Nov. 30, 2019; --$117 million series C 4.17% notes due Nov. 30, 2022; --$20 million series D 4.33% notes due Nov. 30, 2024. The $175 million of notes were priced at par and represent a weighted average term of 9.5 years and a weighted average interest rate of 4.02%. On Aug. 31, 2012, $62 million of the notes were funded. The remaining notes will be funded as follows: $59 million on Sept. 28, 2012, and $54 million on Nov. 30, 2012. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to partially fund acquisition and development, and to further unencumber assets. Fitch views the transaction positively as it furthers the size of MAA's unencumbered pool with staggered, low-cost debt. Fitch currently rates MAA as follows: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.: --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB'. Mid-America Apartments, L.P.: --IDR 'BBB'; --Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Term Loans 'BBB'; --Senior Unsecured Notes 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings are supported by MAA's moderate leverage levels and strong coverage of fixed charges, combined with the company's solid management team and long-term track record of generating above-average cash flow returns from its stabilized property portfolio. The ratings are further supported by the company's geographically diversified portfolio of multifamily properties that outperformed its peers during both the recent economic downturn and over the past 10 years generally. Fixed-charge coverage for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2012 was 3.3x, which is strong for the 'BBB' rating level. Fixed-charge coverage was 3.1x and 2.6x for the years ended Dec. 31 2011 and Dec. 31, 2010, respectively. Fixed-charge coverage is defined as recurring operating EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures less Fitch's estimate of recurring capital improvements divided by interest incurred and preferred stock distributions. MAA's net debt-to-trailing 12-months recurring operating EBITDA including recurring cash distributions from unconsolidated joint ventures was 6.5x at June 30, 2012, compared to 7.2x and 7.3x as of Dec. 31, 2011 and Dec. 31, 2010, respectively, which is strong for a 'BBB' rated multifamily REIT. Fitch expects that leverage will center around 7.0x on a longer-term basis, which would remain appropriate for the current rating. MAA was historically a secured borrower. However, in 2011 the company shifted toward an unsecured borrowing strategy. Fitch views this shift positively, as it diversifies sources of capital and increases financial flexibility by broadening the company's unencumbered asset pool. The company benefits from a strong ratio of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt. When applying a stressed 8.5% capitalization rate to annualized second-quarter 2012 unencumbered net operating income (NOI), MAA's unencumbered assets cover unsecured debt 4.2x. Fitch estimates that this ratio would decline to the 2.5x-3.5x range if the company maintained a 50/50 mix of unsecured and secured debt, which would remain appropriate for the 'BBB' rating. MAA has a manageable debt maturity schedule with $401.6 million, or 23%, of total debt maturing from July 1, 2012 through Dec. 31, 2014, pro forma the $175 million issuance. Fitch calculates that MAA's liquidity coverage ratio is 1.1x from July 1, 2012 to Dec. 31, 2014 (assuming proceeds from the notes issuance are used to repay the balance on the credit facility and the remainder to fund acquisitions). Assuming 80% of secured debt is refinanced, the company would have a strong liquidity coverage ratio of 2.8x. Fitch defines liquidity coverage as unrestricted cash, available capacity under MAA's unsecured credit facility, and expected retained cash flows from operating activities after dividend distributions, divided by pro rata share of debt maturities and expected development and recurring capital expenditures. The ratings are supported by robust multifamily fundamentals in MAA's markets. MAA's same-property NOI growth was 6.5% in second-quarter 2012, following growth of 4.5% in first-quarter 2012, and 4.9% in full-year 2011. Fitch anticipates that fundamentals will remain strong for the foreseeable future due to moderate job growth, limited new supply, relatively low rent-to-income ratios and favorable demographics in MAA's markets. The company maintains a moderate development pipeline, representing just 4.0% of gross assets as of June 30, 2012. Remaining projected expenditures to complete the pipeline total only 1.3% of gross assets. The company does not maintain in-house development staff but instead contracts out for third-party development, thus minimizing construction risk and general and administrative costs, which Fitch views positively especially given MAA's markets, which are prone to periods of overbuilding. The ratings also point to the strength of MAA's long-tenured management team, conservative acquisition and development strategy, and lower property-level cash flow volatility through real estate cycles relative to many of its multifamily peers. Offsetting these ratings strengths are the company's to-date predominant use of secured debt, and ownership of assets in markets with limited supply constraints and barriers to entry. MAA has historically funded its business with secured debt consisting of property-level mortgage debt and secured credit facilities. The company recently started incorporating unsecured debt into its capital structure in 2011. As of June 30, 2012, 77% of the company's debt is secured. Pro forma for the $175 million of unsecured notes, that figure would drop below 70% compared with approximately 50% for investment grade-rated multifamily peers. The higher amount of secured debt limits financial flexibility and contingent liquidity. MAA's assets are concentrated in the Sun Belt region, which has limited supply constraints and barriers to entry given the availability of land combined with lenient zoning regulations. These factors have led to cycles of overbuilding in the region, negatively affecting supply/demand fundamentals. In that vein, supply-constrained markets tend to outperform during periods of multifamily recoveries, as demand outpaces supply. Fitch expects that the company's same-property NOI growth will remain strong but will be below that of its peers over the next several years. The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Demonstrated consistent access to the unsecured bond market; --Increased size of the portfolio generally and the unencumbered portfolio specifically; --Fitch's expectation of net debt-to-recurring operating EBITDA sustaining below 6.5x (leverage was 6.5x as of June 30, 2012, but is expected to trend toward 7.0x); --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above 3.0x (coverage was 3.3x for the trailing 12 months ended June 30, 2012); --Fitch's expectation of maintenance of the ratio of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt above 3.0x (asset coverage was 4.2x using an 8.5% capitalization rate, but is expected to trend down to the 2.5x-3.5x range). The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings and/or Rating Outlook: --Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.5x; --Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining below 2.0x; --If operating fundamentals relapse similar to the environment of 2009, rather than remain strong as currently expected. --Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets-to-unsecured debt sustaining below 2.0x; --A sustained liquidity coverage ratio below 1.0x. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012); --'Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs' (May 3, 2012). --'Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs' (Feb 27, 2012). 